the-hundred-smriti-mandhana-to-return-india-just-before-final-of-her-team-southern-brave-harmanpreet-kaur-also-returns-due-to-injury- Left the final, Harmanpreet Kaur will also return home under compulsion

Indian women players are constantly making a splash in The Hundred tournament, the league of the new format of cricket being played in England. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s cricket team’s star players Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur withdrew their names at the very last stage two matches ago. Mandhana has withdrawn her name due to family reasons, while Harmanpreet Kaur has opted out due to injury.

Let us tell you that the Indian women’s cricket team has to play the first pink ball test against Australia on 19 September. Earlier, the Indian opener has withdrawn his name from the ongoing The Hundred tournament, citing spending time with his family.

Smriti Mandhana played a brilliant innings of 78 runs in 52 balls for her team Southern Brave in the last match itself. In this tournament too, he had scored 167 runs in 7 innings so far. After withdrawing his name, Gaby Lewis of Ireland has been included by Southern Brave.

JUST IN: Smriti Mandhana will miss Southern Brave’s next two matches, including the final. She will be heading home to see her family ahead of India’s tour of Australia #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/aUlC4Vb2Tj — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 12, 2021

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur, who is playing for Manchester Originals in this tournament, is also returning to India after being out of the tournament due to injury.

After withdrawing her name, Mandhana said, ‘It has been a great competition and I enjoyed a lot. I wanted to be present with the team and play the final but due to the long time away from home and the upcoming tours, I had to take this decision. However, I will watch the team play in the final at Lord’s and hope the team keeps up the good game.

It is worth noting that Smriti Mandhana’s team Southern Brave has made it to the final match of this tournament to be played at Lord’s on August 21. In the match played on Wednesday, Brave defeated Harmanpreet Kaur’s Manchester Originals by 39 runs. In this match, the Indian opener scored 78 runs in 52 balls with the help of 7 fours and 3 sixes.





