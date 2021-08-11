The Hundred Womens Shafali Verma hit fifty in 22 balls made record of opening partnership Birmingham Phoenix won after 3 matches Legendary Englishman made fun of Australia Men’s team – Shafali Verma hit fifty in 22 balls, team won after 3 matches; The British made fun of Australia

India’s youth sensation Shefali Verma gave a scintillating performance at Edgbaston, Birmingham on the night of Monday i.e. 9th August 2021. She hit fifty in just 22 balls in the 23rd match of The Hundred Womens Competition.

Due to Shefali’s stellar performance, her team Birmingham Phoenix tasted victory after three consecutive defeats and defeated Welsh Fire by 10 wickets. Shefali scored an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls with the help of 9 fours and 2 sixes. Seeing this storm of Shefali, former England women’s cricketer and now broadcaster Isabel Westbury made fun of Australia’s men’s team.

He made a tweet in praise of Shefali. He wrote in the tweet, Shefali Verma scored more runs than Australia today. That too by facing almost half the balls against Australia. I think you’ll also agree that this is a great match. Ah, that’s mostly better.

In fact, on the night of August 9, in the T20 match against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Australia’s men’s cricket team was bundled out for just 62 runs in 82 balls. This is Australia’s lowest score in T20 Internationals. Not only this, for the first time his team has been all out on so few balls. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also took a jibe at Australia’s defeat.

Michael Vaughan tweeted, “Aussies bowled out for 62… It’s time to drink a glass of beer!!!! He then pressed an eye and also posted an emoji with his tongue out. England’s Barmy Ormy also shared a GIF on his Twitter handle. In which the Australian team is being made fun of.

Facing almost half as many balls. Ah, it just gets better. — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) August 9, 2021

Aussies bowled out for 62 … Time for a pint !!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 9, 2021

Australia all out for 62 vs Bangladesh Their lowest ever total in a IT20.#BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/GFHFiFo3XD — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 9, 2021

Talking about the match between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Welsh Fire Women, Welsh Fire batting first scored 127 for 9 in 100 balls. Breoni Smith was his highest scorer. He scored 38 runs in 36 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six.

Chasing the target, Birmingham Phoenix scored 131 runs in 76 balls without losing a wicket and won the match. With this win, she reached the top-5 in the points table of the tournament. Southern Brave is on top.

Shefali’s opening partner Evelyn Jones scored an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls with the help of 9 fours. There was an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs for the first wicket between Shefali and Evelyn. This is the record partnership of this league. Shefali was adjudged player of the match.





