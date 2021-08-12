the hundred womens Smriti Mandhana became Sixer King with help of Virat Kohlis fan Danielle Wyatt scolded bowlers southern brave reached final welsh fire loses match – THE HUNDRED WOMENS: team reached the final

The Hundred Women’s Competition (THE HUNDRED WOMEN’S COMPETITION) Indian women’s cricket team’s star opener Smriti Mandhana in the 25th match of (Smriti Mandhana) And Daniel Watt, a huge fan of Virat Kohli (Danielle Wyatt) He thrashed the bowlers fiercely. Both added 107 runs in 69 balls for the first wicket. During this, both hit 15 fours and 4 sixes.

Southern Brave on the back of stellar performances by Mandhana and Watt (Southern Brave Women) the Welsh Fire Woman (Welsh Fire Women) by 39 runs and sealed their place in the final. This is Southern Brave’s sixth win in the tournament. He now has 12 points in 7 matches. He is at the top of the points table. Northern Superchargers Women is at number two. She has 7 points from 6 matches. Now Southern Brave have to play one more match against Oval Invincibles Women on 16th August.

Smriti Mandhana hit 3 sixes in the match against Welsh Fire. She was also adjudged player of the match. With this, she reached the top of the list of batsmen who hit sixes in The Hundred Women’s Competition 2021. He has 6 sixes in 7 matches. At number two is his teammate and Daniel Watt, who once proposed marriage to Virat Kohli. Watt has hit 5 sixes in 7 matches.

southampton (Southampton) The Rose Bowl (The Rose Bowl) In this match played at the ground, Welsh Fire won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, Southern Brave scored 166 for 3 in 100 balls.

Chasing the target, Welsh Fire could only manage 127 runs in 100 balls for 4 wickets. Southern Brave’s Daniel Watt conceded 10 runs in 5 balls while throwing 3 dots and also took a wicket.

Earlier, Daniel Watt and Smriti Mandhana made a great start for Southern Brave. Both completed the Southern Brave’s hundred without losing a wicket. Smriti Mandhana scored 78 runs in 52 balls. During this he hit 7 fours and 3 sixes. Daniel Watt scored 53 runs in 34 balls with the help of 8 fours and a six.

Apart from Smriti Mandhana and Daniel Watt, Sophia Dunkley also played an important role in taking the team’s score past 150 by scoring 23 not out in 13 balls. Mandhana also took two catches in this match. She has reached joint number one in the list of players with the most catches in the tournament.





