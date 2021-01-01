The Indian minister returned to work in the UK cabinet after maternity leave

(Aditi Khanna)

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) – Indian-origin minister Suela Brewerman has taken over as attorney general in the UK following the end of her maternity leave.

Brewerman became the first cabinet minister to go on maternity leave after providing maternity leave to women ministers. Braverman, 41, the most senior law officer in the UK government, has returned to work after a six-month leave to give birth to her second child.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Braverman digitally attended Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet meeting this week. She will formally take office next week. In Brewerman’s absence, Solicitor General Michael Ellis oversaw his work, and Ellis was replaced by Prison Minister Lucy Fraser. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Friday that Ellis and Fraser would now take charge of their previous portfolios.

After the passage of the Maternity Leave and Other Allowances Bill for Ministers, Brewerman became the first cabinet-level minister to take maternity leave. After the new law, women ministers can go on maternity leave, but earlier the issue was at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

Opponents also supported the law. Labor leader Kerr Starmer said it should have started in the country much earlier. Women workers in the UK get 52 weeks maternity leave. According to the rules of paternity leave, fathers can take two weeks of statutory leave and there is scope for shared leave for parents.