The Indigenous Archaeologist Searching for Missing Residential School Children

OTTAWA – At 15, Kisha Supernant knew exactly what she wanted to do with the rest of her life: become an archaeologist and study ancient civilizations.
She achieved her goal as a teenager. But her latest work has placed her at the center of discussions in Canada today – not about the distant past – but about the more recent history of the country’s indigenous people.
Since the end of May, several indigenous communities have announced that the use of ground-penetrating radar has identified more than 1,000 human remains, mostly children, at the former residential school sites where thousands of children were forcibly sent by the government to assimilate. . Many of these children never made it home.
The findings shocked Canadians and opened up a new conversation with Indigenous peoples about the history of schools, the last of which closed in 1996. And Professor Supernant – who specializes in using technology to map and analyze settlements – is the archaeologist who first worked with indigenous communities to find the remains.
Professor Supernant is Métis, one of the few Indigenous archaeologists in Canada. She has dedicated her career to redefining the way the profession interacts with Indigenous peoples.
“The past few months have been very, very intense,” said Professor Supernant from her home in Edmonton, Alta., Where she directs the Institute of Prairie and Native Archeology at the University of Alberta. “I really believe it is a calling.”
The archaeological field in Canada, as elsewhere, has a history of insensitive practices. In Canada, human remains and artifacts have been mercilessly moved to distant museums. Research has often provided a veneer to claims of white racial superiority by scientists and politicians. Professor Supernant said it was a transformative change to see Indigenous communities turning to archaeologists to help them locate their loved ones.
In the past, “it was people coming in and taking things without talking to a single indigenous person and telling indigenous stories without involving indigenous people,” she said.
Growing up, Professor Supernant, who is 40, didn’t know she was mixed race, she said. But she knew she was descended from a native group. “We knew we were something, but we weren’t sure exactly who our relationships were were for a very long time.
Robert, her father, was not forced to attend residential school. But it has not escaped the child welfare system, which many Indigenous people say continues to disproportionately disrupt their families. His mother, Betty Supernant, was not married when she became pregnant with him, and Mr. Supernant was taken from her at birth, never knowing her. He was brought up in a series of foster homes.
Mr. Supernant eventually traveled to Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, where he met Professor Supernant’s mother, Shanti, of British descent.
“My mom and dad were both pretty alternative, kind of in the New Age movement,” Professor Supernant said. “We lived in a cult for a few years.
Professor Supernant did her undergraduate studies at the University of British Columbia and obtained a Masters degree from the University of Toronto. She returned to the University of British Columbia for a doctorate in archeology. Along the way, she began to meet other indigenous peoples who helped fill some gaps in her legacy.
“I didn’t really understand what the Métis were,” she said. “I think it was just like, ‘Oh, that means I’m mixed up.’ But I didn’t really understand that we have a culture and a language and all that stuff.
When she moved to Edmonton, her father’s birthplace, Métis groups reconnected her with family members, including an uncle neither she nor her father knew existed.
In addition to researching the history of Indigenous peoples, Professor Supernant has written about the need for archaeologists to shape their studies to make Indigenous peoples partners in research, not just objects of study. She also worked to change the language of archeology; instead of human remains, it talks about ancestors, while artifacts are property.
“It’s easy in the world of archeology to focus on things and forget that they’re really just a reflection of people, and that’s the real goal of archaeologists, to understand these people,” said Andrew Martin, professor of archeology at the University of British Columbia who collaborates with Professor Supernant. “I am not native, I am very far from this experience. And so I need to listen.
Professor Supernant said oral histories of former residential school students are sufficient proof that many of the missing children – of whom there are 10,000 to 15,000 in total, according to current estimates – were buried in anonymous graves on the school grounds.
She added ground penetrating radar to her research after being introduced to it by a graduate student. Although the technology has long been used in industry, advances in signal processing and antenna technologies have improved its accuracy in identifying shallow and small objects, especially graves.
In 2018, she tried out technology to search for missing children at the former Muskowekwan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.
This limited search identified 35 probable human remains, mostly children, in anonymous and unregistered graves. Then, at the end of May, the remains of over 200 missing children were discovered by another researcher using her techniques at Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in British Columbia. Since then, Professor Supernant and her institute have been inundated with requests for help from indigenous communities whose lands were home to more than 150 school sites.
“The residential school landscapes are very busy,” said the professor. “It’s a very, very painful and difficult job.
Professor Supernant is leading a group for the Canadian Archaeological Association that will offer guidelines for finding the graves of missing children.
“I know there is an emergency right now to try to do more ground penetrating radars,” she said, “but it’s not the first step.”
Communities must first gather all possible information on likely burial sites to focus radar searches, she said. They also need to put in place social and emotional support systems to deal with the trauma that follows the identification of burial sites.
“The results we’re seeing right now are often after years of work,” she said. “It wasn’t something that happened overnight.”
With tens of millions of dollars pledged by many provinces and the federal government for research, nearly every First Nations she spoke with has been contacted by companies offering their services, Prof Supernant said. While companies may have equipment and industrial experience, she and other academics said, they don’t appear to be properly equipped or trained to take on the delicate task of excavating graves.
The process is something like that for a medical MRI. Just as these scans must be analyzed by a radiologist to produce answers about a patient’s health, radar data must be interpreted by an experienced researcher to determine signs of remains. Rather than spending her time in the field, Professor Supernant would like to train Indigenous peoples to handle digitization while she focuses on interpreting the data.
As anonymous children’s graves continue to be discovered, questions about what will follow intensify. Some aboriginal people want criminal investigations; others don’t want anything to do with the police. While some want the remains to be exhumed and identified using DNA technology, other indigenous peoples are horrified by the idea.
“Finding these locations is heartbreaking,” Professor Supernant said. “Digging up the children is a heartbreak I can’t even imagine.”
“I am thankful that I am not doing this job because it is quite difficult to manage,” she added. “I have a 6 year old daughter who would be about the age she would have been taken. I am so grateful to be with her.
Vjosa Isai contributed reporting from Toronto.
