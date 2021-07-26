The Indigenous Archaeologist Searching for Missing Residential School Children

OTTAWA – At 15, Kisha Supernant knew exactly what she wanted to do with the rest of her life: become an archaeologist and study ancient civilizations.

She achieved her goal as a teenager. But her latest work has placed her at the center of discussions in Canada today – not about the distant past – but about the more recent history of the country’s indigenous people.

Since the end of May, several indigenous communities have announced that the use of ground-penetrating radar has identified more than 1,000 human remains, mostly children, at the former residential school sites where thousands of children were forcibly sent by the government to assimilate. . Many of these children never made it home.

The findings shocked Canadians and opened up a new conversation with Indigenous peoples about the history of schools, the last of which closed in 1996. And Professor Supernant – who specializes in using technology to map and analyze settlements – is the archaeologist who first worked with indigenous communities to find the remains.