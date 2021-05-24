The Infinity crowned PMPL SEA Championship season 3 champions 

The last day of the PUBG Cellular Professional League (PMPL) SEA Championship Season 3 is over and The Infinity from Thailand has emerged as champions. They’ve been awarded $30,000 USD in prizemoney.

With 56 kill factors and two consecutive rooster dinners on the ultimate day, The Infinity elevated their lead within the factors desk. They scored 239 factors with 121 kills. Evos Reborn confirmed spectacular gameplay on the ultimate day as they completed in second place with 72 kills and 189 factors whereas Infinity IQ from Vietnam secured third place with 170 factors.

Aura Esports who wereleading the factors desk yesterday, slipped to fifth place whereas fan favourite and defending champions Bigteron RA completed eighth. One other fan favourite and PMPL Thai champion Faze Clan had a horrendous match as they ended up in12th place.

The Infinity and Evos Reborn have additionally certified for subsequent season’s PMPL SEA Championship.

Noozy from The Infinity bagged the Finals MVP title with a reward of $6000 USD as he inflicted 9997 injury and 56 kills.

Vietnamese crew Infinity IQ claimed the primary match of the day, which was performed on the rainforest map of Sanhok, with 4 kills. Nonetheless, The Infinity topped the factors desk with 10 frags adopted by Faze with eight kills. Valdus was eradicated early, however they managed to seize seven kills.

The second match, performed on Miramar, was claimed by Evos Reborn with 9 kills adopted by Livescape with seven kills. Faze was eradicated early, however they managed to seize a whopping 11 kills.

The third and fourth match, performed on Erangel and Sanhok, have been gained by The Infinity with a whopping 21 and 5 kills respectively.

Valdus gained the fifth match with 12 frags. Infinity IQ secured second place with six frags, whereas Orange Esports grabbed seven kills within the match.

The sixth and last recreation of the day was once more gained by Evos Reborn with 10 kills adopted by Be a part of Me Yellow and The Infinity with seven and 10 kills respectively

