The Inflation Miscalculation Complicating Biden’s Agenda

WASHINGTON – President Biden’s top economists have been concerned since the beginning of his administration that rising inflation could slow the recovery of the economy from recession, including his presidency. Last spring, Mr Biden’s advisers made a miscalculation that helped turn his fears into reality, a calculation that spilled over into this week’s decision to rename the Federal Reserve chair.
Administrative officials overestimated how quickly Americans would start spending money on restaurants and theme parks, and underestimated how many people wanted new cars and beds.
Economists and some scientists, including Mr Biden’s advisers, believed that the widespread availability of the coronavirus vaccine would speed up the return to pre-epidemic life, in which people dine and fill hotel rooms for conferences, weddings and other personal events.
Instead, delta strains of the virus emerged in summer and autumn, and returned to normal. The American people stayed at home, where they continued to buy goods online, strained global supply chains and sent the price of almost everything in the economy skyrocketing.
“Because of the strength of our financial recovery, American families are able to purchase more products,” Mr. Biden said at the Port of Baltimore earlier this month. “And – but guess what? Because of Kovid they don’t go out for dinner and lunch and they don’t go to the local bar. So what are they doing? They’re at home, they’re ordering online and they’re buying the product.”
The White House was surprised by the size and durability of the price hike, which shocked Mr Biden’s turnout and deteriorated part of his economic agenda in Congress, the administration’s closest explanation. From the administration’s point of view, at the urging of Republicans and some economists, the problem is not so much the loss of money around, but the fact that consumers are unexpectedly throwing large sums of that money into a compact set to buy.
Another way: If Mr Biden had sent people travel vouchers or Dordash gift cards for services – instead of sending direct payments to the American people as part of his $ 1.9 trillion rescue plan in March – the picture of inflation might look different now.
Inflation has risen in rich nations over the past year, but it has risen even faster in the United States, where prices rose 6.2 percent in October from a year earlier. US inflation has risen somewhat. Normal
Republicans, and even some left-wing economists such as Lawrence H., a former Obama administration official. Summers and Jason Farman have blamed Mr Biden for the rapidly rising prices across the economy over the aid package he signed in the spring. He says the package’s direct aid to the American people, which includes checks of $ 1,400 to individuals and increased benefits for the unemployed, has boosted consumer demand compared to the economy and pushed prices skyrocketing.
Mr Biden is arguing that the allegations are grossly inaccurate – and that the Fed is wrong to follow his advice. Its aides say the rapid price increase seen by the United States over the decades is not consumer demand, and that the economy needs more fuel, not less, to meet the wages and employment needs of historically neglected workers.
President Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell, who has been reappointed for a second term this week, wants to join that payroll – avoiding a sharp rise in interest rates that could stifle growth and not allow White House officials to take notice. The real cause of inflation: virus.
“We are still facing the difficult challenges and complications posed by Covid-19, which is increasing the cost to American families,” Mr. Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday. Announcing Powell’s reappointment and blaming inflation. At the base of the resurrected virus.
As prices rise sharply in the industries and economies, there is a huge gap between the prices of the goods people buy and the services they use. The consumer price index for services rose by 3.6 per cent year-on-year. For durable goods, it rose 13.2 percent. And those items represent a much larger share of U.S. consumer spending than the Covid-19 hit before.
On the eve of the epidemic, about 31 percent of American consumers spent on goods and the rest on services. In September, that share rose to about 35 percent, slightly below its peers’ highs. Those few percent points made a big difference in the supply chain, which was suddenly carrying record levels of toys, electronics and other items across the country and under heavy load.
The $ 1.9 trillion rescue plan “increased demand and, more importantly, for the inflation story, much of it due to low use of personal services and rising demand for manufactured goods,” said Jared Bernstein, an adviser to White House Council of Economics, in a speech this week.
“It has contributed to the rise in prices due to the impact of the virus on transportation logistics.”
Mr Powell made the same diagnosis at the White House on Monday. “The economy is expanding at the fastest pace in many years, promising to return to maximum employment,” he said. “Challenges and opportunities are the same as ever. The unprecedented resurgence of the economy, along with the continuing effects of the epidemic, has led to demand and supply imbalances, disruptions and inflation.
Min. Bernstein, his White House aide, and several liberal economists say inflation should slow next year. The current upswing, while painful for consumers, is better than the alternative scenario where no rescue package has been passed and the economy has returned more slowly this year, he says.
“Avoiding a deep recession is a big positive thing that needs to be balanced against the inflation we are seeing now. There is a strong denial of that, “said J. W. Mason, an economist at the John J. College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York, who is an associate of the liberal Roosevelt Institute. He added: “I don’t think there is a world where you get less inflation and you don’t have to worry about more money.”
The tensions have led White House officials to try to alleviate the supply problem by reducing rising prices. In the spring, they set up a supply chain task force to meet the ever-increasing demand for products, including semiconductors (which were crippling automotive production and raising car prices), wood (which increased housing costs), and food.
The administration has stepped up those efforts over the past month, announcing new actions and spending to reduce backlogs at ports and accelerating the growing global flow of products, which has contributed to rising inflation in many rich worlds. On Tuesday, Mr Biden announced he would release 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic reserves, along with five other nations, to reduce gasoline prices, which have risen in recent months as drivers have returned to the road.
But officials have found that there are some large levers that they can pull off quickly, which has pushed up commodity prices. The administration’s economists say they are considering all options for more action and are encouraging recent progress in reducing backlogs on ports. The lack of specific details – or even ideas from business groups or elsewhere – explains what other policies can quickly clear the supply chain. No game-changing agreement was reached on Mr Biden’s follow-up action at a recent Group of 20 summit in Rome with leaders of 14 countries.
Mr Biden’s team, meanwhile, hopes the Fed will exercise restraint with the recovery and not back down too soon in its efforts to keep economic growth. Mr Biden tapped Mr Powell for a second term, electing him as vice president instead of giving him over to Fed Governor Lyle Brennard, believing Mr Powell – a Republican nominee – had a unique bilateral credibility for him. Actions at a time when Republicans are hammering at Mr. Biden over rising prices.
“At a time like this, we need stable, tested, principled leadership in the Fed,” Biden said Monday. He went on to say, without elaborating but with a clear purpose: “And we need people of character and integrity who can be trusted to focus on the right long-term goals for our country – for our country.”
