The Inflation Miscalculation Complicating Biden’s Agenda

“Because of the strength of our financial recovery, American families are able to purchase more products,” Mr. Biden said at the Port of Baltimore earlier this month. “And – but guess what? Because of Kovid they don’t go out for dinner and lunch and they don’t go to the local bar. So what are they doing? They’re at home, they’re ordering online and they’re buying the product.”

The White House was surprised by the size and durability of the price hike, which shocked Mr Biden’s turnout and deteriorated part of his economic agenda in Congress, the administration’s closest explanation. From the administration’s point of view, at the urging of Republicans and some economists, the problem is not so much the loss of money around, but the fact that consumers are unexpectedly throwing large sums of that money into a compact set to buy.

Another way: If Mr Biden had sent people travel vouchers or Dordash gift cards for services – instead of sending direct payments to the American people as part of his $ 1.9 trillion rescue plan in March – the picture of inflation might look different now.

Inflation has risen in rich nations over the past year, but it has risen even faster in the United States, where prices rose 6.2 percent in October from a year earlier. US inflation has risen somewhat. Normal

Republicans, and even some left-wing economists such as Lawrence H., a former Obama administration official. Summers and Jason Farman have blamed Mr Biden for the rapidly rising prices across the economy over the aid package he signed in the spring. He says the package’s direct aid to the American people, which includes checks of $ 1,400 to individuals and increased benefits for the unemployed, has boosted consumer demand compared to the economy and pushed prices skyrocketing.