The Infrastructure Bill Contains Billions for Broadband

Lawmakers have lamented the country’s persistent digital divide for years, warning that gaps in broadband internet access in the Red and Blue states are hurting the health, education and employment prospects of Americans. The huge bipartisan infrastructure package presented to the Senate this week would finally attempt to shut it down.

Along with old-fashioned public works projects like roads, bridges and highways, senators included $ 65 billion to connect hard-to-reach rural communities to high-speed internet and help enroll low-income city dwellers. income who can not afford it. Other legal changes aim to fuel competition and transparency among service providers, which could help lower prices.

“Access to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband is essential to fully participate in modern life in the United States,” the legislation says. Noting the country’s growing dependence on connectivity for telehealth, basic business transactions and distance education – particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic – this shows that it is in the best interests of the government to intervene.

Official estimates vary, but most suggest that tens of millions of Americans do not have reliable high-speed internet access, many of whom are people of color, members of rural communities, or other low-income groups. income. President Biden initially offered $ 100 billion in an attempt to reduce that number to zero, but he agreed to lower the overall price to find a compromise with the Republicans.