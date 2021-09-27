‘The Inheritance’ wins Best Drama at Tony Awards

“The Inheritance,” a two-part giant drama about gay culture in the wake of the AIDS epidemic, won the Tony Award for Best Drama, making Matthew Lopez the first Latino playwright to win the award.

Inspired by E. M. Forster’s novel “Howard’s End”, “The Inheritance” began its life in London, where it was a commercial and critical success.

Lopez wrote in The Times, “In writing ‘The Inheritance’, I wanted to take my favorite novel and retell it in a way that its closed author never felt free to do in his lifetime. I wanted to write a play that would be true to my experience, my philosophy, my heart as a gay man who has enjoyed the opportunities that Forster was denied.”

Accepting the award on stage, Lopez said she was indebted to Forster; Terence McNally, the playwright who died last year of complications from COVID-19 and described by Lopez as a mentor and the play’s “spiritual godfather”; and Miguel Pinero, the first Puerto Rican playwright to be produced on Broadway.