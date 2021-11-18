The Internet Broke Brand Loyalty
A few winters ago, I and several other American women bought an Amazon Coat, a very affordable piece of outerwear that caught my attention for a while. It’s an OK quote, but I’m forgetting the manufacturer’s name. I doubt I have been a lifelong customer.
I’m not weird in this regard. One way to reuse our brains with our online lives is to make it more convenient for us to shop from unfamiliar brands. And the same changing habits can make you less loyal to anything you buy.
Josh Lovitz and Michael R., co-founders of Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. I was talking to Levin recently about this incident. We talked about online consumer reviews, relatively low-cost social media ads, and new shopping destinations like Amazon and Instagram, about the ways we evaluate products and how we re-purchase. It’s exciting in many ways and not so great in others.
Think about the ways in which you may have bought something before – such as before 2010. Maybe you’re looking for a cordless drill at your local hardware store and it only had a stock of DeWalt models.
You trusted the store to sell a good product – or if you didn’t, it was your only option. That’s what you bought. The retailer has a choice for you, Levine and Lovitz said.
It doesn’t usually happen the way we do now. Instead of that solo option, we can browse the gazelle cordless drill on Amazon from our sofas and evaluate online customer reviews.
Start-ups like Dollar Shave Club and Warby Parker have proven that a clever product and compelling advertising can keep you away from the old standby. We no longer need a store to mediate what we buy. We may need a nudge on Instagram to try out the new cookware.
In many ways, this is nice. To compete with multinational groups, an individual’s company may only need a Shopify website, a listing on Amazon, or a Facebook page. Powerhouses like Nike or Levi’s can’t rest on their laurels for centuries. We get more choices, we’re more free to try something new, and the best products can be broken down.
But like me and my Amazon quote, building a lasting relationship may be harder than ever. You may have bought the ubiquitous vacuum cleaner on TikTok, but will you buy it again from that company? These young companies, as Lovitz described, “succeeded in selling but not customers.”
What if companies insist on selling us something right away, rather than making us loyal customers? If companies want to persuade us to buy something only once, I wonder if it encourages meh products.
There is also the cost of selection. You are more likely to be deceived by bogus reviews or other online tricks. Sometimes, it is more comfortable to have only one option of cordless drill available than to choose from online ocean.
Molson Hart, owner of the educational toy company Wayhart I wrote about earlier this year, told me that he believes it is still possible to build a great brand with permanent customers. It just takes new skills.
Drive-by-buy products on Amazon can encourage buyers again by sending a welcome message in product packaging or reaching out to people who post revs on social media, he said.
The idea should be in people’s minds, so that they come back for another purchase, leave a positive review on Amazon or both. (Not all consumers like these tricks. And some Amazon sellers go so far as to offer gift cards in exchange for reviews, which is against the company’s rules.)
“Whether it’s a store, Shopify, Amazon, Billboard, advertising… whatever. If you can get people’s attention and make them think your product is good, then you are building a brand, “said Hart. “It doesn’t matter how you do it.”
We don’t usually back down and think about why we buy certain products. When we do, it’s remarkable how much we’ve changed and how our habits have changed the world of shopping.
Tip of the week
Digital video games or the real thing?
Brian X. ChainThe New York Times consumer technology columnist addresses a burning question for video gamers, especially beginners.
This week, Greg Bensinger of the Times Opinion team asked me for help with the holiday:
“We got our kids a Nintendo Switch for Hanukkah,” said Greg. “But it’s been a long time since I’ve had any kind of console. Is it better to buy physical versions of the game or download digital copies? “
There are pros and cons to each format and you can mix and match. Here’s my advice to Greg and others who make similar choices.
Game Download: The biggest advantage of buying digital copies of video games is the instant satisfaction and convenience. You don’t have to go to the store or wait for the game to arrive in the mail. Downloads do not cause clutter in your living room like physical games.
But it can cost a lot to download the game. Stores drop prices very quickly for older games, but they usually only apply to physical versions. Digital titles last longer at base prices and price reductions can occur from time to time.
Another disadvantage of going digital is that it quickly closes the storage space on the game console. On the switch, this can be remedied by purchasing a memory card.
Physical sports: One advantage is that you can lend to someone else after playing the game or trade it to a reseller like Gamestop for store credit.
There is no difference in performance. Video games run just as fast if you’re playing digital copy or turning off the cartridge.
The game you hold in your hand has another big advantage at this time of year: gift wrapping the game is more festive than emailing a digital download code to a loved one.
(And if you’re curious, Greg decided to go for physical sports for his family’s new switch.)
