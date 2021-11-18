The Internet Broke Brand Loyalty

This article is part of the On Tech Newsletter. Here is a collection Rear column.

A few winters ago, I and several other American women bought an Amazon Coat, a very affordable piece of outerwear that caught my attention for a while. It’s an OK quote, but I’m forgetting the manufacturer’s name. I doubt I have been a lifelong customer.

I’m not weird in this regard. One way to reuse our brains with our online lives is to make it more convenient for us to shop from unfamiliar brands. And the same changing habits can make you less loyal to anything you buy.

Josh Lovitz and Michael R., co-founders of Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. I was talking to Levin recently about this incident. We talked about online consumer reviews, relatively low-cost social media ads, and new shopping destinations like Amazon and Instagram, about the ways we evaluate products and how we re-purchase. It’s exciting in many ways and not so great in others.

Think about the ways in which you may have bought something before – such as before 2010. Maybe you’re looking for a cordless drill at your local hardware store and it only had a stock of DeWalt models.