The Internet goes berserk as Ninja announces his “last day with blue hair”

Would a rose by another identify scent as candy? Would a gaming icon who changes their hair aloof recreation the similar methodology? Followers of lengthy-time streamer Ninja are turning to Twitter to particular their issues regarding his most recent announcement to alter the coloration of his hair.

Ninja’s tainted blue hair

Regularly typically identified as the “blue-haired gamer,” Ninja’s most most recent announcement on Twitter has followers sharing their blended feelings regarding his decision to alter his hair coloration.

With his staple blue hair being so critically tied to his connect, with even his emblem alongside facet it, Ninja followers had issues with his decision to alter issues up, whereas people and smartly-liked teams chimed in with concepts.

Longtime Ninja supporters needn’t be concerned, on the alternative hand, as he might perchance additionally moreover be seen with his uncommon hairdo in a circulation titled “Extinct hair, who dis.” Ninja is being his celebrated self in having fun with a League of Legends recreation whereas interacting with followers in his similar extinct concepts.

Although his recreation was now not going as deliberate, Ninja aloof had stress-free with his viewers. It wasn’t besides one viewer requested a number of whole questions in regards to the streamer that he spoke again, “Practically the whole thing you recount in chat is a ask, and I have an effect on now not fancy it.” Total, although, Ninja regarded as if it might perchance be additional than happy about his decision to alter his hair and additional.

Ninja was moreover keen about his early birthday prepare from his spouse, who was seen on his circulation resplendent prolonged ample to reward him a PlayStation 5. His whole vitality within the circulation hours in the past, although, was ecstatic and seemingly.

No matter whether or not or now not Ninja retains his now unlit hair, or lastly returns to his blue hair, one factor is stoop – the streamer and his followers are now not going wherever.

Sign In/ Sign As much as Reply