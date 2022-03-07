The intoxication of ‘vodka’ happened in the Great War

To isolate Russia, many countries are imposing stringent sanctions on it, due to which it is suddenly cut off from the world on many fronts. Its capabilities at the international level in the banking sector have diminished. Its participation in major international sports is crumbling. Its planes have been banned in Europe. US states have stopped importing his ‘vodka’ (a kind of liquor). Vodka intoxication is now decreasing around the world.

Switzerland, which is known for its neutrality, is also turning its back on Russian President Vladimir Putin. In just three days, Russia has been vehemently boycotted internationally and its leader’s foreign friends also appear to be dwindling. Action against Russia is taking place in a variety of and far-reaching ways, which are noteworthy and to a large extent indicate the world’s involvement.

Andrew Latham, professor of international relations at Macalester College and a geopolitical expert, said: “The situation has changed in a way that no one could have imagined three or four days ago.” It is really strange to see all this.’ Many big steps have been taken only in the last three days. From the governments of many countries to many coalitions, organizations, etc., many sanctions have been imposed on Russia.

European countries, especially united on this issue, have banned Russian aircraft in their airspace. SWIFT The international financial system banned major Russian banks over the weekend, in a major blow to Russia. It is capable of transacting billions of dollars for more than 11,000 banks and other institutions around the world. At the same time, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the European Union and other countries are targeting Russia’s central bank through sanctions along with the US.

Speaking of sports, the world and European bodies have suspended the Russian team from all international football competitions, including the ‘qualifying’ matches of the 2022 World Cup. Earlier, the International Olympic Committee called on sports organizations to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events. The International Ice Hockey Federation and the National Hockey League have also imposed several sanctions against Russia.

