The investigation found that World Bank officials, including the now-IMF chief, pushed employees to inflate China’s figures.

At the time of the reported manipulation, World Bank officials were concerned about talks with members on capital growth and were under pressure not to anger China, which ranked 78th on the list of countries in 2017 and 2018 was ready to fall. .

According to the investigation, employees of the bank’s then-chairman Jim Yong Kim held meetings to find ways to improve China’s ranking. Ms Georgieva also joined in, working with a top aide to develop a way to better show China without affecting the rankings of other countries.

The investigation found that Ms Georgieva was “directly involved” in efforts to improve China’s ranking and at one point the bank’s China director was punished for mismanaging the bank’s relations with the country.

Bank officials considered including Hong Kong, which once had the relative independence that China is trying to reduce, in its analysis of China’s business environment and a greater emphasis on Beijing and Shanghai. Ultimately, survey staff gave China more credit for its new secure transaction law, and China’s ranking did not dip.

In late October 2017, before the report was published, Ms. Georgieva went to the home of the officer in charge of the Doing Business team to collect a hard copy of the report. According to the investigation, he thanked the official for helping to “solve the problem” of China’s rankings. Ms Georgieva, who was interviewed for the investigation, said she did not remember why she felt the need to take the report in person rather than bring it to her office.