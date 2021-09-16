The investigation found that World Bank officials, including the now-IMF chief, pushed employees to inflate China’s figures.
WASHINGTON — A World Bank annual report investigation into manipulation has found that former chief executive of the bank, Kristalina Georgieva, who now leads the International Monetary Fund, instructed employees to change data to placate China.
The findings of the investigation, conducted by law firm WilmerHale at the request of the bank’s ethics committee, raised questions about Ms Georgieva’s decision during her time at the World Bank and underscored the pressure of the bank. China is the third largest shareholder after the United States and Japan.
The investigation focused on allegations that the bank’s top executives pressured the Doing Business survey team to escalate China’s position in its 2018 report. There were also allegations that the 2020 report was manipulated to artificially strengthen Saudi Arabia’s ranking.
The Doing Business Report assesses the business environment in countries around the world. Developing countries in particular care deeply about their rankings, which they use to woo foreign investment.
At the time of the reported manipulation, World Bank officials were concerned about talks with members on capital growth and were under pressure not to anger China, which ranked 78th on the list of countries in 2017 and 2018 was ready to fall. .
According to the investigation, employees of the bank’s then-chairman Jim Yong Kim held meetings to find ways to improve China’s ranking. Ms Georgieva also joined in, working with a top aide to develop a way to better show China without affecting the rankings of other countries.
The investigation found that Ms Georgieva was “directly involved” in efforts to improve China’s ranking and at one point the bank’s China director was punished for mismanaging the bank’s relations with the country.
Bank officials considered including Hong Kong, which once had the relative independence that China is trying to reduce, in its analysis of China’s business environment and a greater emphasis on Beijing and Shanghai. Ultimately, survey staff gave China more credit for its new secure transaction law, and China’s ranking did not dip.
In late October 2017, before the report was published, Ms. Georgieva went to the home of the officer in charge of the Doing Business team to collect a hard copy of the report. According to the investigation, he thanked the official for helping to “solve the problem” of China’s rankings. Ms Georgieva, who was interviewed for the investigation, said she did not remember why she felt the need to take the report in person rather than bring it to her office.
Ms Georgieva has been the Managing Director of the IMF since October 2019. In that role, she oversees a large amount of economic research and is responsible for deploying billions of dollars of funding to countries around the world.
In a statement, Ms Georgieva denied allegations that she had acted improperly.
“I fundamentally disagree with the findings and interpretations,” said Ms Georgieva. “I have already had an initial briefing with the IMF Executive Board on this matter.”
A World Bank spokesman said the report was speaking for itself.
The bank on Thursday said it is closing its annual Doing Business Survey.
