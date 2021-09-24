The iPhone 13 Mini still gets slow MagSafe charging speeds

The iPhone 13 mini is out on Friday, and while it has several welcome improvements over the 12 mini, it shares one limitation with its predecessor: the 13 mini is still limited to peak power delivery of up to 12 watts over MagSafe wireless charging. For an Apple Support document (via) MacRumors) means that it, like the 12 Mini, has a lower maximum MagSafe charging speed than the rest of the iPhone 13 lineup, which can charge up to 15 watts on all MagSafe.

While it may be disappointing to hear that the smallest iPhone may charge slower than the MagSafe, it has improved battery life. Apple says you should get 1.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 Mini, so you may not need to charge the 13 Mini as frequently.

That said, the 13 Mini does offer less battery life than the rest of the iPhone 13 model, and it can still get depleted quickly. Here are Dieter Bohn’s early impressions from his review: