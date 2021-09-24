The iPhone 13 Pro’s Camera Bump Is a Problem for the Backbone Controller

The new and very cool iPhone 13 Pro lineup has a thicker camera bump than previous generations (7.65mm vs 7.4mm in the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max). It sounds negligible, but it’s enough to cause some minor issues with accessory compatibility. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro apparently Doesn’t fit perfectly on MagSafe Duo dual charger because of its size. And based on my colleague Sam Byford’s firsthand experience, it doesn’t even fit well when placed inside the Backbone One, which is the best iOS controller you can currently buy.

Backbone One is, for lack of a better word, the backbone that connects each side of the controller. The iPhone 13 Pro’s camera bump causes the phone to rest unevenly while nested in the backbone One, causing it to wobble during use. That’s not a big issue in itself, aside from the fact that the phone is technically less secure in the controller.

But he also reported some disconnect issues while playing. And if the device doesn’t lay flat when connected via the controller’s Lightning jack, there’s reason to believe that it could be putting stress on the iPhone 13 Pro’s Lightning port, which could be a major problem over time. So, keep this in mind if you already have one of these controllers and expect a perfect fit.

We have contacted Backbone to comment on this issue. But this problem is not limited to this company only. Presumably, there are many bespoke accessories in and out of the gaming realm that have been made to fit iPhone and Android phones up to a certain level of thickness. But as mobile photography becomes more advanced, so will the sensors and lenses built into phones.