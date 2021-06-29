The issue of free electricity is big in the elections: Election 2022: Will the flow of ‘free electricity’ continue this time in the elections of 5 states including UP and Punjab? – Will the issue of free electricity be a big issue in the five state elections this time?

In the five states where assembly elections are to be held in the next six months, ‘free electricity’ seems to be a major issue. The reason for this is the Aam Aadmi Party. This is the ‘tested formula’ for the success of the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Therefore, even in the elections in which she is knocking on the door, she is promising to provide 300 units of free electricity if her government is formed. So far he has made this promise in Uttarakhand, Punjab, UP and Goa. After his assurance, the politics of those states have started revolving around electricity.The party in government has started trying to ‘oppose’ the promise of ‘free electricity’, but those who are not in government are also trying to overcome it. There is no doubt that the ‘free’ factor has been very effective in elections, when it comes to free electricity, what to say, because electricity is one of the basic needs of ordinary households, but the cost is also considered as the biggest burden.

In the 2015 Delhi elections, when the Aam Aadmi Party promised free electricity and water to Delhi, the BJP opposed it, but in the 2020 elections, the BJP had to promise that if it forms a government in Delhi, the people of Delhi will get free electricity and water. Will give.

Where has it happened so far?

After the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, the BJP government in Uttarakhand had to be promised 300 units of free electricity. The state government has said that people in Uttarakhand will be provided free electricity up to 100 units and families spending 100 to 200 units will be given a 50 per cent discount. Harish Rawat, who is considered as the undeclared chief minister of the Congress, said that if a Congress government comes to power in the state, 100 units of electricity will be provided free of cost in the first year. From one year it will be reduced to 200 units.

Discussions took place in Punjab after the announcement of ‘Aap’

In Punjab, where farmers and Scheduled Castes are already provided free electricity, the Aam Aadmi Party has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to all families if the government comes to power. After the Aam Aadmi Party’s announcement, discussions started in the Congress that the government should make 200 units of electricity free for all families before the elections so as to reduce the impact of the Aam Aadmi Party’s promise. Had Amarinder Singh not resigned, such an announcement would have been made in next week’s cabinet. It is now being said that 200 units of free electricity will be announced in the first cabinet itself after the swearing in of the new chief minister.

Yogi also had to give his report card to the government

There is panic among all parties in UP. “The government is giving a rebate of Rs 2.80 per unit to rural consumers and Rs 4.07 per unit to non-metered consumers. Urban and rural customers are given a discount of Rs 4 per unit for loads up to one kilowatt and consumption up to 100 units. Not only this, the meter and non-metered agricultural customers in the village have a discount of Rs 5 and Rs 6.32 per unit respectively. Thus the government provides a grant of Rs 11,000 crore to the poor and farmers.

Congress accused Aam Aadmi Party of stealing election promises. On behalf of the party, it was said that it was his old promise for UP to forgive free electricity and old bills to all. Akhilesh Yadav has said that no other government has built as many new power plants as he has. Improving power supply is the contribution of his government.

What will be the role of Goa on free electricity?

In Goa too, when the Aam Aadmi Party promised free electricity, its Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had to say – ‘The people of Goa are very smart and they will not take this fraud seriously’. But his immediate reaction is enough to suggest that he cannot ignore the possibility of its consequences.

Would it be that simple?

The economic situation of Delhi and other states, the population is very different. It cannot be compared to Delhi. Also noteworthy is the statement of former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat that if the annual budget of Uttarakhand is equal to the annual budget of Delhi, we can provide 400 units of free electricity to the people of Uttarakhand. Many experts agree that if steps are taken towards free electricity in states like Delhi, the states facing economic challenges cannot be ruled out.

What the numbers say

Government figures show that the subsidy on electricity in Punjab has exceeded Rs 10,000 crore. In the current financial year, the Punjab government owes Rs 17,800 crore in electricity subsidies, which it will have to pay to Powercom. Now, if 200 units of electricity are supplied to all in the state, the subsidy burden of Rs 7,768 crore on the exchequer will increase further. Punjab already has a debt of Rs 2.73 lakh crore.

In Uttarakhand, the government has proposed to provide 100 units of free electricity, which would impose an additional burden of about Rs 400 crore a year on Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited. In the case of UP, the figures suggest that the government will be burdened with a subsidy of Rs 21,286 crore to provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers.

‘It’s an excuse not to do it’

Aam Aadmi Party MP and UP in-charge Sanjay Singh says that even when we talked about providing free electricity in Delhi, we were scared to see the statistics but we managed to do it because we spent other nonsense and commission betting. It’s done. We will show the same thing in other states. Statistical fear is an excuse not to do this.

