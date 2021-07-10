The Jallad of ‘Bigg Boss’ Aka Baba Khan is in financial crises, narrated his ordeal to ZEE NEWS | The executioner of ‘Bigg Boss’ is fascinated by Pai, narrated the incident to ZEE NEWS

Mumbai: Seeing the executioner in Superstar Salman Khan’s famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, good people used to have a holiday, but due to the lockdown and unemployment, it has become difficult for the same executioner to take home expenses. There is still hope that someone will get work so that the fear of livelihood disappears. Yes! Baba Khan (Jallad of ‘Bigg Boss’ Aka Baba Khan), who worked as ‘Executioner’ in Bigg Boss, is struggling with the crisis of livelihood these days, he himself has narrated the past to ZEE NEWS.

Work done with many veterans

When ‘Bigg Boss’ got angry with the member of his house, he used to call the executioner i.e. Baba Khan. The arrival of Baba Khan means the leave of the contestants fixed. But the Corona period has now left Baba Khan. Baba, who has worked with veteran actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, John Abraham, is confined to four walls today.

Baba can’t beg

Due to this Corona period, the lockdown has stalled the film industry. Baba Khan is facing its wrath. Their only demand is that they should get some work to earn their bread of respect. While talking to ZEE NEWS, he told that he is talking about work and not begging. He wants to work.

There are 8 members in the family

Please tell that the family of Baba Khan does not have its own roof even today. He lives in a rented house and there are 8 members in his family. Those who are constantly praying to God to get them work.

Hope from Salman Khan

Baba Khan has kept the hope fresh that soon after hearing his plea, people will give him work. He says, ‘I trust Salman bhai, once my word reaches him, he will help me get work.’ He told that whenever he talks to the friends of the industry, then he gets encouragement.

Read also: The wives of the dreaded villains of Bollywood are very beautiful, see romantic photos

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to