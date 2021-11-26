the jangipur trial film announce Zakir Hussain, Javed Jaffrey film Muhurat Pics | Shooting of ‘The Jangipur Trial’ begins, from Kabir Bedi to Zakir Hussain, many strong actors will be seen

‘The Jangipur Trial’ is ready for its unique journey. A journey where there is emotion, there is drama, there is fun and there is a kink of a bloody game.

Based on a true incident, the film will trace the hustle and bustle of single theaters in the Golden Era and a murder mystery that grew out of it. The exciting journey of solving which will be shown well in the Jangipur trial.

Actor Kabir Bedi, who is still ruling the age of 75, will make this journey more special with his performance. Zakir Hussain, Javed Jaffrey whose characters are discussed everywhere. , Ravi Jhankal, Jai Upadhyay, Deepak Kazir, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Chirag Vora, Rajesh Khattar and Satabdi Roy. The superstar, who has been a member of Parliament for three times in West Bengal, and is going to try her hand in Bollywood with this film.

Debaditya Bandopadhya is the director of the film ‘The Jangipur Trial’. Who has prepared the plot of the film along with Sunil Munshi and Dipanjan Suranjan Chanda. Vikram Anand is the DOP of this film and Amit Behl is the creative producer of the film. The producer of the film is Outline Expressions.

Creative Producer Amit Behl and Director Debaditya Bandyopadhyay bring together the best of talent in a thrilling journey that draws inspiration from real life. For whom it will be very easy to uncover this secret, which the audience will also be stunned to see.

Recently, the entire star cast together started this wonderful journey of the film ‘Jangipur Trial’ by cutting the cake. Those who are expressing their happiness in the pictures and are saying that this Jangipur trial will be very thrilled.

