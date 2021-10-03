The Jets and Giants manage to win Week 4
This season, we’ve enlisted two experts—one familiar with the ins and outs of New York’s football teams, the other a nationally focused football analyst—as a service to readers to answer an essential question: what these are the teams Good As yet?
Devin Gordon, who has written about sports for ESPN and GQ and is the author of “So Many Ways to Lose: The Amazon’s True Story of the New York Mets, the Best Worst Team in Sports”, wrote both the Giants and the Jets. observed. from a locally focused perspective.
Diante Lee, an NFL analyst with Pro Football Focus, offered a national view.
giants
The Giants rallied in overtime to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-21.
Insider’s view:
Guys, we have a football team worth watching: the Giants officially deserve your attention. Look, the giants (1-3) are still not there Good, to be clear, but they are no longer win-win. In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, one of the NFL’s better teams, playing emotionally after Hurricane Ida return to the Superdome, a pattern appeared to repeat itself. Freewheeling quarterback Daniel Jones was making occasional scintillating plays, running back Saxon Barkley enthralled the audience with the brilliance of his pre-injury self, and the Giants were making a game of it. All that was left was a heartbreaking loss for the Giants, possibly on a last-second field goal as in the previous two weeks.
Instead, Jones and Barkley gave fans a glimpse of the playoff-caliber team the Giants might soon become (but certainly aren’t yet), winning in overtime at Barkley’s second touchdown gallop of the game. His first score, a 54-yard dump-and-run from Jones, brought the Giants within 3 points after a 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. Barkley’s second on the opening campaign of overtime, gave the Giants their first win of the season.
In the new world of New Orleans without Drew Trees, his crime has suddenly come to a standstill. It’s a three-pronged plan: feed Alvin Kamara, toss in a few dashes of Tessam Hill, and forbid Jamies Winston from doing anything too complicated. The strategy worked for three and a half quarters. But when the Saints needed First Down, they could not build it. And the young hilariously funny giants? Suddenly, they are the ones who can score from anywhere.
Verdict: Get on the bandwagon early!
Outsider’s opinion:
Finally, there is evidence of a pulse fluttering in the football giant’s chest.
In their first win of the season, the Giants managed a valid scoring drive, winning in overtime when Saxon Barkley scored a 6-yard touchdown run after a huge 23-yard pass to Kenny Golladay on third down play. For fought through contact.
Daniel Jones looked exactly like a quarterback in a contract year, repeatedly pushing the ball downhill when he watched face-to-face coverage. He finished Sunday with the first 400-yard passing performance of his career, and he spread the money despite receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard being out: The Four Giants had more than 70 yards to receive.
Jones filled out the stat sheet, but more important to the Giants’ future, Barkley seemed like a playwright of old. Barkley is again desperate to make the explosive plays that decide the game and to set that up, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett gets Barkley the ball as far from the box as possible. Barkley’s 54-yard third-quarter touchdown came as a receiver in an empty formation, and he scored again on a crucial run after a catch in overtime on screen play.
In four weeks, we can strongly conclude that the defense will not be what it was in 2020. The Giants surrendered a 400-yard offense for a Saints offense, missing many of their most explosive players. Sunday’s bend-to-break approach was enough, but could not generate enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks to face a continued challenge. The real test is next week against the Dallas Cowboys’ explosive passing game.
Verdict: We’ll know for sure next week.
jet
The Jets fought the Tennessee Titans in overtime to win 27–24.
Insider’s view:
Rooting for Derrick Henry, the NFL’s best running back, should be fun, because it’s certainly demoralizing to root against him. He plays this trick early on, luring us into a false sense of satisfaction. Look, it’s almost half the time and he only has 39 yards! He may even come to the line of scuffle once or twice. It was easy to think that the Jets would be doing well.
silly goose. Henry, who ran for 2,027 yards last season, is a heavyweight fighter who works on the body, and by the fourth quarter the opposing defense team is bloated. NFL winks often say that Henry gets stronger as the game progresses, but it’s more defense that gets weaker, and then steamrolls. At MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Henry passed the 100-yard mark on his first carry of the fourth quarter, then made his way into the end zone to lead the Titans 17-10. End of story, isn’t it?
With Titans receivers Julio Jones and AJ Brown out, the Jets can be sure of the entirety of the Titans playbook – Derrick Henry, Derrick Henry, Derrick Henry. The Titans had a similar advantage: the Jets’ only weapon is their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson’s rocket right hand. After the first half, in which Wilson failed to lead the Jets on a touchdown drive for the fourth straight game, he twice connected for a 50-plus yard pass on the rollout to his right, calling on Corey Davis to put the Jets. 53-yarder was involved. Front, 24-17, late in the fourth quarter.
Finally, the Jets figure out how to slow Henry down: grab a lead, and force the Titans to throw. From a field goal with two minutes remaining in overtime, the Jets almost seemed to leave Henry running the clock. What time can it run out before Henry gets to the end zone? Yes. Henry got the Titans close enough for a game-tying field goal, but kicker Randy Bullock missed. The Jets got their first win, and even better, they no longer have to deal with Derrick Henry.
Verdict: Maybe consider checking in at halftime first?
Outsider’s opinion:
After three weeks of counting moral victories and caring for a wounded ego, the Jets have something concrete to celebrate — a victory.
The young team put together a fourth-quarter performance beyond its years and then outclassed the Tennessee Titans in overtime. The Jets converted three separate third-down attempts on their final drive for a successful 22-yard field-goal attempt.
After seeing tough defenses in three consecutive games, rookie Zack Wilson was finally able to work through his strides against the Titans. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur asked Wilson not to become world-conqueror, but when the offense needed to take a shot, tied 17–17 in the middle of the fourth quarter, Wilson went on to take on Corey Davis 53–3. Yard touchdown passed. Leadership.
Wilson will still need to improve his judgment down the field, whether or not the pass rushers are chasing him. Wilson’s lone interception, his eighth this season, came to a receiver that didn’t open, a sign that he’s probably too comfortable pushing things. Without much running game to set up a play-action pass, and a receiving core that can’t win against tight coverage after play, the Jets have their best hopes on offense. is enough. Against the Atlanta Falcons next week, Wilson & Company just might.
Verdict: Almost!
