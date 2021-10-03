The Jets and Giants manage to win Week 4

This season, we’ve enlisted two experts—one familiar with the ins and outs of New York’s football teams, the other a nationally focused football analyst—as a service to readers to answer an essential question: what these are the teams Good As yet?

Devin Gordon, who has written about sports for ESPN and GQ and is the author of “So Many Ways to Lose: The Amazon’s True Story of the New York Mets, the Best Worst Team in Sports”, wrote both the Giants and the Jets. observed. from a locally focused perspective.

Diante Lee, an NFL analyst with Pro Football Focus, offered a national view.

giants

The Giants rallied in overtime to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-21.

Insider’s view:

Guys, we have a football team worth watching: the Giants officially deserve your attention. Look, the giants (1-3) are still not there Good, to be clear, but they are no longer win-win. In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, one of the NFL’s better teams, playing emotionally after Hurricane Ida return to the Superdome, a pattern appeared to repeat itself. Freewheeling quarterback Daniel Jones was making occasional scintillating plays, running back Saxon Barkley enthralled the audience with the brilliance of his pre-injury self, and the Giants were making a game of it. All that was left was a heartbreaking loss for the Giants, possibly on a last-second field goal as in the previous two weeks.