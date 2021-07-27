The Joyce Returns, With a Typically Eclectic Dance Menu

This fall, the Joyce Theater will present its first live dance season since being forced to turn off the lights in March 2020. The season, announced Tuesday, runs from September through February and features 18 companies, including some , like the British hip-hop group Far From the Norm, performing for the first time in the theater.

“We had priorities, to re-let companies that were supposed to perform here last year and whose shows had been canceled,” said Linda Shelton, Executive Director of Joyce, “and also to reaffirm our mission of promoting diversity. . “

Another consideration, given the many travel bans and the difficulty in obtaining visas for performers amid the changing waves of Covid, was “who can actually reach us, with all these borders opening and closing. close, ”Ms. Shelton added. As a result, there are only four companies coming from abroad, Far From the Norm; Malpaso, from Cuba, whose show was canceled last year; LEV of Israel; and the Colombian ensemble Sankofa Danzafro, whose play “Accommodating Lie” addresses stereotypes surrounding Afro-Latino culture.

The season opens on September 22, with a visit from the highly regarded Minneapolis-based Ragamala Dance Company, who will perform a one-night work, “Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal Pilgrim”. The piece uses the Indian classical dance style Bharatanatyam to explore the themes of life and death through the prism of Hindu ritual.