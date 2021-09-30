The judge ended the ‘protection’ of singer Britney Spears’ father

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) – High Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday terminated the “patronage” of American singer Britney Spears’ father by which he had been controlling the singer’s life and property since 2008.

Under U.S. law, ‘guardianship’ means the appointment of a parent or guardian to manage a person’s financial affairs or daily life due to old age or physical or mental limitations.

Judge Brenda Penny Spears and her lawyer, Matthew Rosnagart, agreed with the singer’s father, James Spears, to end the “protection”. The result is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded during hearings in June and July that her father needed to be taken out of her life.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Penny said, “The current situation is unsustainable. The need to end James Spears’ ‘conservatism’ shows that the situation is worse.”

James Spears applied for the conservatism in 2008 and has been controlling the singer’s life and property ever since. However, he recently changed his role and asked the judges to end the ‘protection’.

During a hearing in Los Angeles in June, Spears asked the court to end her “protection” for the first time in 13 years. Spears called the arrangement “outrageous” and blamed her father and others for it.

He had said, “The protector is doing me more harm than good. I deserve to live life. ”

AP Niharika Neha

Neha