The judges were stunned to see this technology of cooking, see VIDEO

Shark Tank India Show is also making headlines in our country. The show is in its finale week these days, so fans of the show are only left with a chance to see some innovation-products. Recently, a video of a pitch has been shared on Sony TV’s Instagram handle. In which an entrepreneur has come up with a quick cooking product. Entrepreneurial cooking techniques have been shown to save up to 70% of cooking time and 50% of energy.

He demonstrated his product, along with explaining the technique, he also cooked chicken for ‘Shark’. Within just 7 minutes that entrepreneur prepared delicious chicken. The judges were happy with his technique, but the judges did not find his work impressive. He asked for Rs 1 crore for 1% equity. Hearing which the reaction of the judges is worth watching.

Vinita Singh refused to invest in this business. He said that the company which is in the pre-revenue phase, they will not invest in it. Anupam Mittal asked many questions about his business expenses, but none of the sharks found his answer satisfactory.

The entrepreneur told that he has more investors for this business. On which the shark asked him whether anyone has invested till now? He was not satisfied even with the answer to this question. Namita Thapar refused to invest saying that she would not use this product. He asked the entrepreneur to sell his product first and then come next season.

None of the sharks understood his business idea. On which the entrepreneur said that if he does not get an investor in this show, then he will hire the CEO and will set up his business by giving him 5%. All the sharks supported his idea but he had to return without any investment.

Let us tell you that this show has recently been brought to India. The Shark Tank India show is inspired by the American show. The show has been running in the US since 2009. There have been 13 seasons of this show in America. The show was earlier being told as scripted. On which the judge of the show Anupam Mittal himself said that this show is not scripted at all.