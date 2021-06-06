The K-Pop band’s Indian interview, Butter topping Billboards and Oricon charts, McDonalds meal and more





Hiya, new to BTS? Welcome ARMY, beginning right this moment we’d be doing a weekly recap of the BTS information whereby we’d compile the highest information about BTS from the previous week. So, with out additional ado, let’s take a look at what and why did RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook aka the BTS make headlines previously week.

BTS’ Suga and Jimin spoke about psychological well being

Forward of their eighth debut anniversary, BTS has been giving out interviews to varied portals. And in a single such interview, Jimin and Suga opened up on how they coped with their psychological well being. Jimin and Suga revealed that they began understanding which has helped them preserve their minds off all detrimental issues.

Mcdonald’s BTS meal involves India

BTS collaborated with Mcdonalds through which an unique BTS meal could be obtainable for the ARMY throughout the globe. ARMY of West and South India obtained maintain of the BTS meal solely on the 4th of June. Till then, they loved taking a look at BTS meals from varied international locations.

BTS to collaborate with Coldplay?

If studies are to be believed, two of the enduring bands of pop music, BTS and Coldplay are more likely to collaborate for a music. Reportedly, the music is named My Universe. ARMY has been speculating that the 2 bands could be collaborating and appears to be like like their want is lastly coming true.

BTS FESTA 2021 portraits profiles and more

Massive Hit Leisure aka HYBE dropped the household portraits of the boys from the 2021 BTS Festa. Examine them out under:

BTS creates historical past with Butter

BTS turned the first-ever Ok-pop boy band that topped the Billboards Scorching 100 charts thrice all because of the newest launch, Butter. They beforehand topped charts for Life Goes On and Dynamite.

Taehyung’s humorous Butter video

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung had shared a video of himself dancing on Butter however then instantly deleted it. Nonetheless, ARMY was fast to reserve it. Within the video, V was his goofy self, and the video went viral rapidly. Sorry V, however ARMY is just too quick.

BTS tops Japan’s Oricon chart

After topping Billboards, BTS’s Butter additionally topped Japan’s Oricon. ARMY did their job and gave the love again to the boys on this method.

Suga’s heartwarming gesture for Indian supply boy

An Indian supply boy revealed that he was out to ship meals to the boys’ dorm, and it was raining rather a lot. Within the rider’s request part, Suga requested him to not fear about being late and requested him to drive safely. How type of Suga, don’t you assume?

ARMY developments Carrying Slippers

Massive Hit Leisure aka HYBE dropped the rehearsal video of BTS and Jimin was seen sporting slippers whereas rehearsing. And his followers made it a development. Sure, ARMY can development something.

BTS’s Indian interview

Indian BTS ARMY went bonkers with the septet’s interview. Indian BTS ARMY has been trending #HumareDilMeinBTS and more on Twitter and is gushing over the boys over and over once more.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



