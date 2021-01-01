The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar asks Kapil Sharma to make a lot of jokes in the lockdown

After a long wait, comedy king Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will finally air on TV on Friday, August 21. Fans are very happy to be back on the show. At the same time, it is a matter of double joy for the fans that the first guest of the new season of the show is Akshay Kumar and his ‘Bell Bottom’ team. Akshay has previously appeared as a guest in the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The channel has posted a teaser of the show from its Instagram account. At the beginning of the teaser, Kapil Sharma tells the audience and the show’s judge Archana Puran Singh in a very funny way that Akshay Kumar works all year round. The ‘Bell Bottom’ star laughs at this. And while replying to Kapil, he says that you have done a lot of work in lockdown. Who had two children in the lockdown?

Funny style of Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar in the teaser video of the show





Kapil Sharma tells Akshay Kumar, ‘He works 656 days a year which is the highest working star. To this Akshay Kumar replied, ‘I mean I work, you didn’t work so much in lockdown? Kapil further said, ‘Naya Bandh Tha Show Hamara’. Then Akshay says, ‘Who had two children?’

Kapil Sharma married his long time girlfriend Ginny Chatrath in 2018. A year after the marriage, Kapil’s wife Ginny gave birth to a daughter, Anira. On February 1, 2021, Kapil and Ginny became parents for the second time. Ginny gave birth to a baby boy. Whose name is Trishan. In June this year, Kapil shared the first photo of his two children with fans.

