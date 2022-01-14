The Kapil Sharma Show Akshay Kumar had fed Sara Ali Khan as prasad garlic

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan had come someday again to advertise the movie ‘Atrangi Re’ in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Throughout that point Sara had narrated many tales associated to Akshay.

Bollywood stars come to advertise their movies on Sony TV’s upcoming comedy present ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. One or the opposite star participates in each episode. On the identical time, a while in the past, actors Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan additionally reached the present for the promotion of their movie ‘Atrangi Re’. The director of the movie Aanand L Rai was additionally current with him within the present. Throughout this, everybody had loads of enjoyable and frolic within the present. On the identical time, actress Sara Ali Khan additionally narrated a humorous anecdote from the taking pictures. He had instructed that Akshay had performed a prank with him, because of which his situation worsened.

Throughout this present of Kapil, Akshay Kumar had enjoyable with everybody and in addition talked lots. Together with this, Akshay had additionally proven everybody within the present by doing many sorts of magic, which everybody was shocked to see. Sara Ali Khan additionally narrated an anecdote associated to Akshay Kumar. Sara had instructed within the present that throughout the taking pictures of the movie, Akshay Kumar used to prank everybody on the set lots. She had additionally turn out to be a sufferer of this prank of his.

On the identical time, throughout the present, when Akshay requested Sara, which prank did you turn out to be a sufferer of. Then Sara Ali Khan had instructed ‘Sir, you fed me garlic’. Sara had additional instructed that ‘You had given me garlic hidden within the laddus and stated son, that is God’s prasad however garlic was present in it’. After this, Akshay laughed and requested him that did you are feeling dangerous? To which Sara had stated ‘No however I used to be feeling somewhat sick’.

Aside from this, Sara Ali Khan gave an interview to Bollywood Hungama, wherein she instructed concerning the similarity between herself and Rinku. He had stated, ‘I feel the truth that each of us are weak individuals, who conceal their weak spot below the guise of self-confidence. There’s something that feels just like me’.

Whereas speaking about her household, Sara Ali Khan had stated that ‘I actually assume that Rinku and my life are very totally different. I’ve a supportive household, although I come from a damaged residence. I feel greater than a damaged home, I come from two homes. I actually do not carry the burden of loneliness’.