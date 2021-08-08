The Kapil Sharma Show Akshay Kumar Touches Kapil Sharma Feet For Bell Bottom Promotion Photos Viral

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bollywood’s famous actor Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the film ‘Bell Bottom’. Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi will be seen in the lead roles along with Akshay Kumar in this film. For the promotion of the film, Akshay Kumar also reached the show of comedy king Kapil Sharma, the pictures related to which are becoming fiercely viral on social media. At the same time, in a picture, Akshay Kumar was seen touching the feet of Kapil Sharma, the king of comedy. This photo has been shared by Kapil Sharma from his Instagram account.

Sharing this picture with Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma quipped and wrote, “The famous film actor Mr. Akshay Kumar taking blessings for his new film ‘Bell Bottom’.” This photo shared by Kapil Sharma has been liked more than 9 lakh times so far.

On this joke of Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar also responded in a tremendous way. Commenting on the photo, Akshay Kumar wrote, “And after blessings, Mr. Akshay Kumar searching for Mr. Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knee.” Apart from Khiladi Kumar, many social media users also commented fiercely on the pictures of Kapil Sharma.

Commenting on Kapil Sharma’s post, a user named Aaqib wrote, “Now Akshay sir will get the shooting schedule done at 4 o’clock, see you.” A user named Mona wrote, “Brother, wrap your feet, he is Akshay Kumar. Then don’t say later that you didn’t tell.

A user named Sam took a jibe at Kapil Sharma’s post and wrote, “When Akshay sir will see, then he will tell who is taking blessings and who is giving.” One user wrote, “This photo has only increased the level of excitement, now there will be no waiting. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was stopped midway due to Corona virus epidemic. But now the show is about to start again and its first episode will premiere on August 15.





