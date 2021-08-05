The Kapil Sharma Show Akshay Kumar will be the first guest of the season Actor will be seen promoting his film Bell Bottom – The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar will be the first guest of the season! Kapil’s class on Twitter

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma coming soon ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Coming up with the new season. Akshay Kumar will be the first guest of the show. Akshay will come on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Recently the trailer of the film was released in which Akshay Kumar’s look and acting were highly praised. Kapil Sharma also praised the trailer on Twitter, after which Akshay started taking Comedy King’s class on Twitter itself.

Actually, tagging Akshay Kumar in his tweet, Kapil Sharma wrote, ‘Akshay paaji, the trailer is beautiful. Best wishes and congratulations to the entire team of Bellbottom.

Retweeting his tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, ‘As it turns out, coming on the show, sent the best wishes, not before that. Together I take your news. Akshay Kumar had earlier appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of his film Laxmi.

Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon. https://t.co/60nI55ET4C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2021

Talking about the new season of the show, recently A promo of the show was released In which Kiku Sharda with Kapil Sharma, Bharti SinghComedians like Krishna Abhishek, Sudesh Lahiri were seen. The show’s judge Archana Puran Singh also appeared in the promo. But Sumona Chakraborty, who has been a part of the show for the last several seasons, was missing from the show.

Sumona said in an interview about not being on the show that the past time has been very bad for the industry due to Kovid. TV shows are not getting sponsors, if there is no money, then this is not a different thing with them.

However, when the promo of the show came out, Sumona wrote in her Instagram story, quoting a book, 'If you don't give something a fair chance, you will never know whether it is something for you or not. Be it a relationship, or a work or a city or a new experience.






