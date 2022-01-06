The Kapil sharma show comedian tirthanand try to commit suicide because of no work.

The comedian Teerthanand of The Kapil Sharma Show consumed poison amid rising cases of corona virus. After which he was admitted to the hospital. After 4 days in the hospital, Teetharnanda has returned to his home again. When asked the reason behind taking a big step, Tirthananda has expressed his pain.

In a conversation with a news website, Tirthanand has told that after all, what has been the reason behind consuming poison for him. Tirthanand has said that my family does not talk to me. The family and I live in the same complex. It’s been 15 years for me. I stayed in the hospital for so many days but my mother and brother did not even come to see me.

The family did not spend a single penny on my treatment. I am back home from the hospital. But I live alone at home. I already have debt. Worse than that what would happen to me. My mother never asked me for food. My wife left me and got married again. I have a daughter who is married. I am facing money problem. Because of which I took this drastic step. Tirthanand also told that he has not had work for a long time.

Due to which he has taken the step of suicide. I have been acting for 15 years and now due to lack of work, I have become obsessed with every penny. In the film industry, I am called Nana Patekar’s lookalike, I have also mimicked him. Recently I also worked in a web series. I haven’t got money from there yet. Let us inform that Tirthanand has worked in some episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show in the year 2016. He has also been a part of shows like Comedy Circus. Tirthanand has said that if her health gets better, she will ask Kapil Sharma for work.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Thursday, January 6, 2022, 16:56 [IST]