The Kapil Sharma Show: Devrani-Jethani do not differentiate between each other – Juhi Chawla, who reached Kapil’s show, revealed, did not know about Devrani

The Kapil Sharma Show: Recently, actress Juhi Chawla came on Kapil Sharma’s show. During this, Juhi was accompanied by two more famous actresses of the 90s, Ayesha Julka and actress Madhu. All three actresses have been hit actresses of their time. But few people know that Juhi Chawla and actress Madhu have a deep relationship. Yes, Madhu and Juhi are Devrani-Jethanies. Juhi Chawla herself disclosed about this on Kapil’s show.

When Juhi told this, actress Madhu also agreed to Juhi’s point. Juhi Chawla and Madhu Devrani have known each other as Jethani for 20 years. Juhi herself told about this on the show. Meanwhile, Juhi came to know something about Madhu, about which it came out from the mouth of the actress that she is from the same family, but being a Jethani, I do not know about this till date.

When it was revealed on Kapil’s show that Juhi and Madhu are Devrani-Jethani in relation, Kapil asks that – Juhi ma’am, has it ever happened that you are going to a family function and you saw Madhu ji – this Which necklace did I wear, I have also worn it. There you have turned the car and said that I come after changing. Then Jai Mehta sir has said that – Jai is yours, we are just Mehta.

Further, Kapil says to the actress Madhu- ‘Madhu, I have seen that your name has been Madhu in many films.’ To this Madhu replies that actually my name is not Madhu. Then Kapil asks Madhu his real name that – then what is your real name? So Madhu says – Padmamalini.

After this Juhi Chawla’s reaction comes to the fore. After knowing Madhu’s real name, Juhi Chawla says – belong to the same family, it has been 20 years. I didn’t know till today. On this Kapil Sharma says – People do not speak in such a way that Devrani-Jethavani do not reveal all the differences among themselves.