The Kapil Sharma Show: Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra to be the next guest, Krushna Abhishek gifted Naagin to the TV queen

This week in The Kapil Sharma Show, ‘TV Queen’ Ekta Kapoor is coming to celebrate Diwali with her father and famous actor Jitendra. In view of Diwali, the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ have been decorated with flowers and lights which looks very beautiful. A promo of the show has surfaced in which Ekta Kapoor is seen in the show with Jitendra. The comedian of the show Krushna Abhishek also gives a Diwali gift to Ekta Kapoor, which she is shocked to see. In the role of Krishna Dharmendra, Sunny Deol has also been seen doing Naagin dance along with Kiku Sharda.

Krishna gifts many serpents to Ekta, on which everyone laughs. He tells Ekta Kapoor, ‘I want to give a gift to Ekta ji.’ When Krishna takes out the fake serpent, everyone is shocked and Kiku Sharda asks him what he is doing, to which Krishna replies, ‘They keep on struggling at the farm house. I said meet Ekta ji, she will make your career.

Ekta Jitendra along with Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh laugh on this matter. In another promo, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Jitendra, ‘Jeetu sir, Ekta is so creative, she is called the queen of TV. When she was a child, she used to create drama even to go to school…by listening to her own story?’

In response, Jitendra says, ‘I was called on the building’s terrace that today these people are doing a show on Ramayana. I went to see the drama that Bhai Ekta is becoming an actor. I said where is unity? It says Papa… Ravan… Ravan.

In the show, Sumona Chakraborty brings two axes for Jitendra and Ekta and Jitendra asks Ekta how are they? Kapil Sharma says on this matter, ‘Now you are saying how are you two? After a while she will say, do you have some money?’ Kapil further says, ‘Tell me why has she brought three axes? Sumona says that there are only two kulhads, on which Kapil, in the style of pulling her leg, says, ‘And who will count the mouth?’