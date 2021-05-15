The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sumona Chakravarti Pens Down A Personal Note And Reveals She Is Unemployed





Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti took to social media sharing how the coronavirus-induced lockdown has impacted her life and profession. The actor revealed that she is unemployed and is battling Endometriosis since 2011.

Sumona Chakravarti took to Instagram and shared a post-workout image of herself. She talked about how she is jobless as of late however is ready to feed her household. "I could also be unemployed & but am capable of feed my household & myself. That's privilege. Typically I really feel responsible. Specifically when am feeling low resulting from pms'in. The temper swings play havoc emotionally," she wrote.

Sumona additionally disclosed that she has been affected by Endometriosis since 2011 and that it is necessary for her to not stress. "One thing ive by no means shared earlier than. I've been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for a few years now. A good consuming behavior, train & most significantly no stress is essential to my well-being. The lockdown has been emotionally exhausting for me," she added.

Together with her publish, Sumona additionally talked about how tv and Bollywood look glamorous however are at all times not the identical. “Thought ailing share my emotions for whoever is studying this to grasp that every one that glitters just isn’t gold. We’re all scuffling with one thing or the opposite in our lives. All of us have our personal battles to struggle,” the actor mentioned. She went on to say that although these are tough instances for all of us, love, compassion and kindness are what all of us want. ”We’ll sail by way of this storm as properly,” she concluded.

On the work entrance, Sumona was final seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. She had labored in a number of different tv reveals together with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.