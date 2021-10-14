The Kapil Sharma Show: Fumble happened in front of the camera with Juhi Chawla, was talking about the film ‘Darr’; watch funny videos

This time actress Juhi Chawla is going to be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. A video of actress Juhi has surfaced from the sets of the show in which the actress is heard referring to one of her films with Shah Rukh Khan. While talking about the film ‘Darr’, when the actress is sharing an anecdote that Juhi kills Fumble. After this, Juhi Chawla tries once again. This video has been shared by Archana Puran Singh from her Insta account.

Giving the caption to this video, Archana writes – ‘Behind the scene if Iconic Dara Singh ji had been in the film Darr, what would have happened instead of Shahrukh…’ In the video, Juhi Chawla is telling an anecdote related to her film ‘Darr’. When Juhi starts again after fumbling, only then Sudesh Lahiri comes in the video and starts taking the name of Juhi’s husband Jai Mehta. Juhi Chawla gets shocked on hearing this, she laughs after stopping for a while.

Juhi says in the video- ‘Do you know that this role was given to Dara Singh ji before Shahrukh Khan in the film ‘Dar’? Dara Singh ji come.’ As soon as Juhi says this, the entry of ‘Dara Singh’ takes place. Sudesh Lahiri comes and he calls out Dara Singh’s voice and says, ‘Tu hai Meri Kiran, Tu hai Meri Kiran, Jai Mehta.’

Juhi gets shocked on hearing this and says what? After that she laughs. Archana Puran Singh shared another video with Juhi Chawla in which Archana is seen dancing to the song ‘Ghunghat Ki Aad’ with a dupatta. At the same time, Juhi Chawla is also seen having full enjoyment with Archana Puran Singh in the video.

Let us tell you, in the year 1995, Juhi married Mumbai based businessman Jai Mehta. At that time no one had heard the news of Juhi’s marriage. Juhi had married secretly because at that time the actress’s career was at a very high point. At the same time, she did not want to make public about her marriage.

