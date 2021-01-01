The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda says he never held his wife Sunita’s red hand in Kapil Sharma Show

Govinda will be seen as a guest along with his wife Sunita Ahuja in the upcoming episode of comedy king Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The channel has also shared a promo video of the upcoming episode. In which both husband and wife will be seen dancing on ‘Husn Hai Suhana’. The show’s host Kapil Sharma reminded Sunita that she had come to the show earlier. He then said that Govinda has given his wife the freedom to romance and flirt with the actress. Then in a very funny way Kapil tells Sunita what kind of freedom is this? Because Sunita goes everywhere with Govinda.Answering Kapil’s question, Sunita says, ‘I take care of his work. I go with them so I can see that everything is fine. To which Govinda said, ‘Sunita sees the work so well that she does all the work.’ Govinda talks about Sunita when Sunita interrupts and says, ‘I have been very quiet son, now you keep quiet.’ Sunita laughs when she hears Govinda.

Kapil asked Sunita if she had ever hit Govinda where she should not be. Looking at Sunita, Govinda said, ‘I have never been caught till today.’ Govinda’s nephew Krishna Abhishek is a cast member of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. But he did not appear in the special areas of Govinda and Sunita. After that, it would not be wrong to say that Govinda and Putana’s relationship is not good at present. “I have been flying between Raipur and Mumbai for the last 15 days to shoot my film and Kapil’s show,” Krishna said in an exclusive interview with a daily newspaper. However, when I found out that Govinda and Sunita would be seen as celebrity guests in upcoming episodes, I didn’t want to be a part of it.