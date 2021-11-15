The Kapil Sharma Show: In front of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, Krushna Abhishek took a jibe at Govinda! Said such a thing in a funny way

Krishna Abhishek took a jibe at the ongoing quarrel with Govinda Mama. Meanwhile, he also made fun of his wife Kashmira.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan came on Kapil’s show for the promotion of their upcoming film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. During this, when it came time for Krushna Abhishek to take over the stage in Kapil’s show, he had a lot of fun with Rani and Saif. But in the midst of the fun, he also mentioned the fight of his family without taking the name of Govinda Mama.

Actually in Saturday’s episode, Krushna Abhishek took a jibe at the ongoing quarrel with Govinda Mama. Meanwhile, he also made fun of his wife Kashmira. Apart from Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, actresses Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also present in the show.

Krishna’s fun started when Rani Mukerji was referring to her film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Rani had said – There are two Bunty and two Babli in our film. Because this is Bunty Aur Babli 2. On this, Krishna Abhishek started saying – Singham 2 had also come, there were no two Ajay Devgan in it. During this he said- ‘I know everything about the film industry, my entire family is in the film industry. That is a different matter, today I am not in the family.

Krishna further mentioned a film by Rani Mukerji which also featured his wife Kashmera. Talking about the film ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye’, Krishna said that there was only one thing she did not like about Rani’s film and that was Kashmera Shah.

Let us tell you, there is a tussle going on between Krishna Abhishek and Govinda for a long time. This also happened when once Govinda raised his hand on Krishna on a live show. Although at that time it was taken as a joke. Some time ago, when Govinda came on the show with his wife Sunita Ahuja, Krishna refused to perform on Kapil’s show that day. At the same time, Govinda also reacted on this matter.