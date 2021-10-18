The Kapil Sharma Show: Juhi Chawla narrated stories about IPL team KKR, Actress Madhoo shared her love story

Actress Juhi Chawla came last week on The Kapil Sharma Show where she talked about her film career as well as narrated stories of her cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. Juhi Chawla told that her relatives ask for IPL matches and go to the stadium wearing the jersey of some other team instead of their team.

Actually Kapil Sharma asked him, ‘Ma’am, in the bands we have here in Punjab, three or four players are good, the rest put one or two relatives by holding the manjire. If you have an IPL team, did someone tell you to make us the sixteenth player by wearing a jersey?

In response, Juhi Chawla laughed and said, ‘She did not say that but the request comes that if the match is going on brother, then definitely send the pass. But the thing is that the match is happening in Mumbai. Will take the pass from me and wear the jersey of Mumbai. Kapil Sharma again questioned him, ‘In marriages we take care that no wrong person has entered. Do not come to the party and eat food. In this way do you keep in mind that this player did not take even a single wicket, he drank four cold drinks?’

Juhi Chawla replied, ‘It is nothing. Sometimes it seems that this player is worth crores and he scored twenty runs, it has become very expensive. This happens.’

Actress Madhu also accompanied Juhi Chawla. On the show, he narrated the story of his love story. She said, ‘He (Madhu’s husband Anand Shah) saw me for the first time in ‘Diljale’. He thought I liked this girl. We have a common friend ND Balraj. He is his friend and was working in one of my films. At night it met with ND, then ND must have told that I am shooting with Madhu. Then he said that good Madhu. I like him a lot.’

Madhu further said, ‘Normal people say that man, meet him. But my husband said to convince him to add my calendar. Next day ND came and he told me about the ad. We had to go to Bali for a shoot so we left. The entire shoot was done and on the last day before coming, he told me, ‘Will you marry me?’