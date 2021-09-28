The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma Rejected Due To Obesity, Launched His Own ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ – Remember How Kapil Sharma Launched His Comedy Show Kapil Sharma Show
Kapil Sharma is the most popular comedian today and his show is much loved. Before the show started, Kapil Sharma was rejected due to his obesity.
#Kapil #Sharma #Show #Kapil #Sharma #Kapil #Sharma #Rejected #Due #Obesity #Launched #Kapil #Sharma #Show #Remember #Kapil #Sharma #Launched #Comedy #Show #Kapil #Sharma #Show
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.