The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma started enjoying Bipasha Basu Karan Singh said drank protein shake even on the first night of marriage

Bollywood’s famous couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are going to be seen in the next episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, where they will also have a lot of fun and jokes with Kapil.

The comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ coming on Sony TV is quite famous. This show is well liked by the audience. The comedy and style of the show’s host Kapil Sharma looks tremendous. Celebs keep participating in every episode of the show. On the other hand, Bollywood’s star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are going to reach the show to make Valentine’s Day special. Both will be seen in the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, where they will be seen revealing many secrets of each other.

Sony TV has shared a promo video of the next episode, giving a glimpse of the fun-filled episode. From host Kapil teasing the couple with funny jokes to Kiku Sharda asking Bipasha to dance to her scintillating song ‘Beedi’, this episode is going to be full of entertainment for the viewers. In the video, it can be seen that Kapil, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh tell Grover ‘These are the people who drink protein shakes, not milk on their honeymoon’. Hearing this, everyone starts laughing loudly.

Further in the video, Kapil Sharma also inquires from actor Karan Singh Grover about his love for tattoos. Kapil says ‘Karan, how many more tattoos do you want to make, after which you will not need clothes. While Karan is left in splits and Bipasha replies to him saying ‘this is not going to happen because Karan is fond of clothes, he loves to be in clothes and even without clothes’.

Bipasha Basu gave an interview to indianexpress.com sometime back, in which she told about Karan ‘He is a dreamer and I am a realist’. That’s why we are opposite each other. Sometimes on the sets I had to tell him ‘don’t run around so much, let me do the work’. Whenever I am working, I only like my time and place. They respect it. They know that I would have been serious about work and I am not going to change.

Let us tell you, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have worked together in the 2015 film Alone, during which both came close. After this both of them got married in the year 2016. This couple is often seen sharing their beautiful photos and videos on social media.

Let us tell you, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were last seen in the film ‘Dangerous’, which was written by Vikram Bhatt.