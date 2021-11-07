The Kapil Sharma Show: Katrina Kaif touches Akshay Kumar’s feet; Know the reason

The Kapil Sharma Show: In today’s episode of the show, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are coming for the promotion of the film ‘Sooryavanshi’. In a new promo of the show, Akshay Kumar is seen taking a blockbuster entry in the show. Katrina Kaif also greets everyone as soon as she enters the show. Katrina Kaif does not hello to Akshay Kumar, on which Akshay Kumar starts complaining.

Akshay Kumar complains to Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma, ‘You guys must have noted one thing… As you came, said hello to everyone, you (Archana Puran Singh) said hello, did not meet me at all.’ Justifying Akshay Kumar’s complaint, Katrina said, ‘No, no, right thing, right thing’. Katrina Kaif walks towards Akshay saying, ‘Yeh hai seniors ki respect’. Katrina touches his feet as soon as Akshay Kumar says this.

Taking a jibe at Akshay Kumar’s earnings, Kapil Sharma further said, ‘What a beautiful thing this is. Akshay paaji has come here to promote the film. The promotion of one film is going on, the second set is installed next to it, the producer of the third is waiting outside, the writer of the fourth is filling air in his car outside. A few days back, he has come after shooting with Bachchan sahib. They are earning crores of rupees within a radius of 100 meters.

During the show, Katrina Kaif dances with Kiku Sharda on the song ‘Chikni Chameli’. Kapil Sharma also gives a fun challenge to Katrina and Akshay Kumar in which both have to catch popcorn with their mouth.

At the same time, if we talk about Akshay Katrina’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’, then this film is doing great at the box office. The film, which released on Friday, has so far crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office. Rohit Shetty expressed happiness over the better performance of the film. Sharing a post on his social media account, he has said that the collection of the film on the first day is not just a number but also an answer to those who thought that it is not right to make a comeback in the theatre.