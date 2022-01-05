The Kapil Sharma Show Krishna Abhishek fell down due to saree getting stuck in his feet said such thing to Kapil shrama in anger

Famous actor and comedian Krishna Abhishek entertains people a lot with his acting and style. He leaves no stone unturned to win the hearts of people with his performance. Krishna has made a mark with Comedy Circus. Currently, he is seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and is making everyone laugh with his comedy. At the same time, there is a lot of discussion on social media. Actually, Krishna Abhishek fell down during the show and because of this he remains in the headlines.

Recently an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was aired. In this episode, the film came for the Starcast promotion of RRR. In this episode, Jr NTR, Ramcharan Teja, director of the film SS. Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt were seen. This was a special episode and all the actors were also seen having a lot of fun in it, but this episode remains more in discussion because of Krushna Abhishek.

Let us tell you that during the show, Krishna Abhishek plays his ‘sapna’ character. Every time he is seen wearing a long frock but this time he was wearing a sari. This sari became her problem. During the show, Krishna was playing his character wearing a sari and suddenly the sari got stuck in his feet and he fell down.

As soon as Krishna Abhishek fell, everyone was horrified to see him. At the same time, Krishna immediately came back to his character, correcting the atmosphere. At the same time, handling his sari, he saw Kapil Sharma angrily and said ‘Next time don’t wear a sari to me’. Hearing this from Krishna, all the guests and the audience started laughing.

Talking about Krishna Abhishek’s career, he made his television debut in 1996 with the TV serial ‘Just Mohabbat’. With this, Krishna also knocked on the big screen with the 2002 film ‘Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat’. Apart from Hindi films, Krishna has also been seen in Bhojpuri films. Krishna Abhishek has appeared in Bhojpuri films like ‘Nag-Nagin’, ‘London Wali Se Naina Lagaibo’, ‘Rang Barse Ganga Kinar’, ‘Suhaag’, ‘Devar Ji’, ‘Hamaar Raju Daroga No.1’. At the same time, Krishna was also seen in Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Bol Bachchan’.