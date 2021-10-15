The Kapil Sharma Show Krushna Abhishek Gives Epic Idea To Supriya Pathak For Taking Shares In Amitabh Bachchan Property

Actress Taapsee Pannu, Supriya Pathak and the rest of the star cast of ‘Rashmi Rocket’ will be seen for promotions this week on Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. A video of him related to the show is also becoming very viral, in which Kapil Sharma and his team were seen joking with the cast of ‘Rashmi Rocket’. Meanwhile, comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek advised Supriya Pathak to ask for a share in Amitabh Bachchan’s property, and also gave him a strong idea.

This video related to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has been shared by Sony TV from its Instagram account. Krishna told Supriya Pathak as Sapna, “I saw your film Sarkar, in which you played the role of Amit ji’s mother.” To his point, the actress replied, “Thankfully, the role of mother was not played.”

On the other hand, Krishna Abhishek said, “Then there was a film ‘The Big Bull’, in which you played the role of Abhishek Bachchan’s mother.” Supriya Pathak agreed to his point. At the same time, Krishna Abhishek further said to the actress, “I give you one advice, you should present the video of you and Abhishek Bachchan in the court.”

On Krushna Abhishek’s talk, Kapil Sharma asked, “What will happen then?” Responding to him, Krushna Abhishek said, “Phir kya, he might get a part in Pratiksha (Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow).” On this, Supriya Pathak could not control her laughter, along with Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh also started laughing.

Let us tell you that apart from the star cast of ‘Rashmi Rocket’, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Julka and actress Madhu will also be seen as guests in Kapil Sharma’s show. In Kapil’s show itself, Ayesha Julka told that during the shooting of a film she had to work in two shifts. Seeing his condition, actor Akshay Kumar advised him to put soda on his face and eyes.