The Kapil Sharma Show Legal Controversy: Kapil Sharma Show comedy times when the comedy show got into legal trouble or controversy.

The popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ recently made a comeback on TV with a new season. But soon after his return, the show seems to be in trouble. An FIR has been registered in the Shivpuri District Court of Madhya Pradesh against parts of the show.

Alcohol scene in court scene

Let us know that the part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ against which this complaint has been lodged was aired on 19 January 2020. It was later rebroadcast on April 24, 2021. Prosecutors have claimed in their complaint that the actors in the show were shown working in a drunken courtroom in which contempt of court has been established. This episode shows actors performing on stage while drinking on stage.

Kiku Sharada was overwhelmed for copying Ram Rahim

In 2016-17, comedian Kiku Sharda had imitated Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh, making him a target of devotees. At that time, devotees of Ram Rahim had filed a case against Kiku Sharda, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments. Kiku Sharda was later arrested. However, Kiku Sharda was later released on personal bail.

Offensive words spoken for pregnant women

Kapil Sharma was in legal trouble when he told offensive jokes on pregnant women in his show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. A women’s organization in Maharashtra then lodged a complaint against her. The women’s association said in the complaint that Kapil Sharma had used abusive words for pregnant women in his comedy show.



The nurses were mocked, the federation staged a bear agitation

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show got into trouble in 2016 when the comedian mocked the nurses in one episode. In that area, Akshay Kumar threw water on the face of an artiste’s nurse, then Kiku Sharda beat up the nurse. The nurses in that area were also shown in short dresses, so the nurses staged a bear movement. The nurses, led by the All India Federation of Government Nurses, then staged a protest on Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanded an apology from Kapil Sharma.



Commenting on Chitragupta, Kayastha apologized to the community

In the year 2020, Kapil Sharma had commented on Chitragupta in a part of his comedy show, which had angered the Kayastha community. The Kayastha community strongly opposed Kapil Sharma’s criticism. Seeing the case heating up, Kapil Sharma had to issue a public apology to the Kayastha community.