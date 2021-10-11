Entertainment

The Kapil Sharma Show Lost Attractions: Reasons Why The Attraction Of Kapil Sharma Show Is Declining: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Becoming So Inanimate

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
The Kapil Sharma Show Lost Attractions: Reasons Why The Attraction Of Kapil Sharma Show Is Declining: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Becoming So Inanimate
Written by admin
The Kapil Sharma Show Lost Attractions: Reasons Why The Attraction Of Kapil Sharma Show Is Declining: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Becoming So Inanimate

The Kapil Sharma Show Lost Attractions: Reasons Why The Attraction Of Kapil Sharma Show Is Declining: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Becoming So Inanimate

Comedian Kapil Sharma is back with a new season of his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ after his paternity leave. However, the same old jokes, the same stories and comments make the audience see nothing new in it.

That is why Kapil Sharma’s show is becoming lifeless, there are many reasons, not just one or two

Contents hide
1 That is why Kapil Sharma’s show is becoming lifeless, there are many reasons, not just one or two
2 2
3 4
4 Chandu Chaila Vinod
5 6
6 Repeat the joke
7 Flirt with the actresses who came to the show
navbharat times

Although the big stars are coming as guests in the show, the conversation between them is that even if someone misses it, there will be no big loss. There are a few reasons for this. There are many reasons, not just one or two, that spoil Kapil’s show, which we are going to talk about here.

2

2

4

4

Chandu Chaila Vinod

navbharat times

The show stars Chandan Prabhakar in the role of Chandu Chaiwala, who is also said to be Kapil Sharma’s childhood friend. Superstar Akshay Kumar, who frequently visits events for the promotion of his films, is seen scolding him for not getting a job on the strength of talent. Krishna and Kiku have also been seen repeating these things many times.

6

6

Repeat the joke

navbharat times

After hearing Deepika Padukone’s name, Kapil Sharma is always seen melting in the show, his tweets for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Archana Puran Singh’s jokes about Navjot Singh Singh’s return, and his joke about taking over his chair .. which has been going on for a long time.

READ Also  The First Play Returning to Broadway Is Doing Things Differently

Flirt with the actresses who came to the show

navbharat times

Of all the actresses who arrived at Kapil Sharma’s show, the conversation of the comedians is starting to get boring, with no novelty, no funny taste. Looks like the show is on the verge of losing its charm.

#Kapil #Sharma #Show #Lost #Attractions #Reasons #Attraction #Kapil #Sharma #Show #Declining #Kapil #Sharma #Show #Inanimate

Rate this Article

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment