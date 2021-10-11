The Kapil Sharma Show Lost Attractions: Reasons Why The Attraction Of Kapil Sharma Show Is Declining: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Becoming So Inanimate

Chandu Chaila Vinod The show stars Chandan Prabhakar in the role of Chandu Chaiwala, who is also said to be Kapil Sharma’s childhood friend. Superstar Akshay Kumar, who frequently visits events for the promotion of his films, is seen scolding him for not getting a job on the strength of talent. Krishna and Kiku have also been seen repeating these things many times.

Repeat the joke After hearing Deepika Padukone’s name, Kapil Sharma is always seen melting in the show, his tweets for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Archana Puran Singh’s jokes about Navjot Singh Singh’s return, and his joke about taking over his chair .. which has been going on for a long time. READ Also The First Play Returning to Broadway Is Doing Things Differently

Flirt with the actresses who came to the show Of all the actresses who arrived at Kapil Sharma’s show, the conversation of the comedians is starting to get boring, with no novelty, no funny taste. Looks like the show is on the verge of losing its charm.

Comedian Kapil Sharma is back with a new season of his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ after his paternity leave. However, the same old jokes, the same stories and comments make the audience see nothing new in it.