The Kapil Sharma Show RRR film actor Ramcharan reveals that his family of superstars gets confused when directors come

The entire cast of RRR will be seen together promoting the film this weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show. These days Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt are coming together on many big TV shows to promote RRR. In such a situation, when the team of RRR reached The Kapil Sharma Show, everyone danced fiercely with the cast and there was a lot of comedy too.

Meanwhile, there was a series of questions and answers where Ram Charan gave an interesting answer and left everyone stunned. South Indian Superstar Ram Charan is not only the son of famous veteran actor Chiranjeevi, but also from mega stars like Pawan Kalyan and Allu Arjun. are also connected.

RRR

On this note, host Kapil Sharma asks Ram Charan in a fascinating conversation if he and his superstar family members get confused when fans arrive. to meet them. Responding to Kapil’s question in a witty manner, Ram Charan laughed and said, “Sure, we get confused, but not because of the fans. When the directors come, we get confused that they are between us.” Who will you sign?” Let us tell you that RRR is releasing in the first week of January. Which is considered to be the biggest film of the year.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 17:50 [IST]

