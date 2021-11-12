The Kapil Sharma Show Saif Ali Khan mentioned about his payment said now We Have To Wait For Rani Mukerji To Sign The pay-check – The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan mentioned his payment, said

Saif said that both Rani and Saif used to ask for pay checks from Yash Raj Films while completing the film earlier. Both used to wait for their check together. But now the matter has changed.

This time Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are going to be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Both reached Kapil’s show for the promotion of Rani and Saif’s upcoming film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’. So in the show, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari will also appear on Kapil’s show as special guests. A promo has surfaced from the show in which Saif Ali Khan reveals that he has worked with Rani Mukerji in 3-4 films of Yash Raj.

Saif said that both Rani and Saif used to ask for pay checks from Yash Raj Films while completing the film earlier. Both used to wait for their check together. But now the matter has changed. Saif Ali Khan jokingly said in front of Rani- ‘Initially when both of us used to work together, we used to wait for the check together, now I alone wait when she will sign my check.’

Let us tell you, Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra, the owner of YRF, in the year 2014 on April 21. They also have a daughter – Adheera. Kapil said about Saif Ali Khan in the show – This is Saif sir’s third project in the year. First Tandav did, then Bhoot Police and now Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Kapil further asked Saif- ‘Sir, you are working continuously. Are you a workaholic or is the pressure of growing your family on you too?’ On hearing this naughty question of Kapil, Saif Ali Khan also said in a mood of fun – ‘No, there is no pressure to increase the family, I am afraid that if I stay at home, then maybe there will be more children.’

Let me tell you, recently the trailer of the film Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released. This film is the sequel part of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ which came in the year 2005. This time many changes have been made in the film, which is revealed by watching the trailer. In the first film, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji were seen as each other’s crime partners. At the same time, this time Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are seen making each other’s partner together.