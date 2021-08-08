The Kapil Sharma Show: Salim Khan Shared Rajkumar Kissa, Zanjeer: 5 big actors had rejected ‘zanjeer’, from Dev Anand to Rajkumar, Salim was pushed like this! – 5 big actors had rejected ‘Chain’, from Dev Anand to Rajkumar, Salim was harassed like this!

There was a time when the ‘Salim-Javed’ pair was considered much bigger than any film star or director. Salim-Javed worked together from 1971 to 1987. Meanwhile, he gave more than one hit films. The amazing thing was that Amitabh Bachchan played the main character in most of the films, after which Amitabh Bachchan emerged as a megastar.

This became a great phase of Amitabh Bachchan’s career. Salim Javed gave Amitabh Bachchan a chance to work in Zanjeer. It was only after this film that the fate of Amitabh Bachchan opened up and he dominated Bollywood. Do you know that before Amitabh Bachchan in the film Zanjeer, 4 actors were not only selected for the role of Vijay but were also approached?

Legend writer Salim Khan told about this in Kapil Sharma’s show The Kapil Sharma Show. He had told that he had reached 4 superhit artists one by one for this film. But the film later fell in Amitabh’s bag.

Salim Khan had told- ‘Sometimes you have a very good subject, in which you have a character. Who do you think will fit in this? Then you approach that artist. When the script of Zanjeer was completed, I first approached Dilip Kumar. He didn’t do the film for some reason. Then we chose Dharmendra ji for the film, he too could not do the film due to some reason. Then we narrated the story to Dev Anand sahib.

He further told- ‘We had narrated this story to Dev Anand Sahab at Pran Sahab’s house. At that time, Dev Saheb put his hands on his shoulders and said that the story is very good, it is a wonderful script. If I refuse for whatever reason, it should not reflect on the script. The story is very good wish you all the best.

Salim Khan further told- ‘After this I narrated the story to Rajkumar Sahib. He heard this and said- ‘Jani ye toh you brought our story.’ After visiting so many artists, the script went straight to Amitabh Bachchan and then in 1973, the film proved to be a superduper hit.

Referring to Rajkumar, Salim Khan said that ‘Rajkumar Sahib was a very interesting man. A film was being made in Ulfat. Sadhna ji and Waheeda Rehman were in the film. When he invited them for dinner, then the food started coming. So Sadhna ji said – Raj sahib, eat food. So the prince said – no, you eat. So everyone said in front of you, eat something, eat a little. You must have eaten food, would you not? To this his answer came – we eat food, but it does not mean that we should eat anything anywhere.





