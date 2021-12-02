The Kapil SHARma Show: Salman Khan Fan Spoke Against Shahrukh Khan in Front of Superstar Bhaijaan gave a strong reaction; watch video

Whenever Salman and Shahrukh reach among their fans, then the fans ask them about each other. The same happened once with Salman Khan, when Salman reached Kapil’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Superstar Salman Khan is a friend of friends. Recently, the whole of Bollywood saw the sight of Salman’s friendship when Bhaijaan was seen supporting superstar Shahrukh Khan a lot during Aryan Khan’s arrest. Shahrukh Khan also once said in an interview that ‘anytime any trouble comes on me or my family, Salman will be the first person in the industry who will come to support me.’

At that time a fan of Salman Khan stood in front of him and spoke against Shahrukh. Then Salman Khan reacted. The fan had told that he is also a small fat artist. In such a situation, Salman, while supporting his fan, said that no artist or any work is small and fat. Salman had further said- ‘What was that Shahrukh Khan sahab’s dialogue?’

Then while cutting Salman’s talk, the fan said – Only Apun knows Bhai. The brother of Hindustan is only one. After listening to this, Salman paused for some time and said- ‘He is his brother.’ Hearing this, the fans started applauding Salman. At the same time, Kapil also said – what is the matter. So the fan also bowed down and started saluting Salman. Salman further said- What happened to your brother’s brother? The fan said – his brother too. Salman said- take it in your mind.

Let me tell you, once there was a big fight between superstar Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, after which the fans of both the stars were also divided. However, later the news of Salman and Shahrukh’s patch-up also surfaced. In such a situation, both the stars advise their fans not to spread hate. This was seen in Kapil’s show at that time.