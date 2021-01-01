The Kapil Sharma Show Star Cast New Role: The Kapil Sharma Show Sumona Chakraborty Shoot Begins – From Sumona Chakraborty to Kiku Sharda, the team will be seen in these new characters
But Sumona Chakraborty will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He has also started shooting for the show. In addition to launching the show, he recently shared a photo from his vanity van at the shoot location. It is said that this time Sumona Chakraborty will appear in a new style and new role.
Actor Kiku Sharda, who has so far appeared in ‘Bachcha Yadav’ and ‘Yadav Cha Yadav’ in the show, will be seen in another character named Damodar Jethmalani Pandey in the new season. According to this personality, his look is also designed differently.
Actor Sudesh Lahiri, who earlier worked with Kapil Sharma and Krishna Abhishek in ‘Comedy Circus’, will be making his debut in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. His character in the show will be Kapil’s mama Prince Kapoor Sharma.
Actor Chandan Prabhakar appeared in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in many other roles besides the role of Chandu Chaiwala. He used to have a tea stall, but in the new season Chandu will now own a 10 star hotel.
#Kapil #Sharma #Show #Star #Cast #Role #Kapil #Sharma #Show #Sumona #Chakraborty #Shoot #Begins #Sumona #Chakraborty #Kiku #Sharda #team #characters
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.