The Kapil Sharma Show Star Cast New Role: The Kapil Sharma Show Sumona Chakraborty Shoot Begins – From Sumona Chakraborty to Kiku Sharda, the team will be seen in these new characters

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back on TV from August 21. Along with Kapil Sharma, his entire team is returning in a new incarnation. However, this time there is a new entry in the show and that is actor Sudesh Lehri. Actress Sumona Chakraborty is also an important part of Kapil’s show.

A few weeks ago, when the producers released a promo for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, fans were tense without seeing Sumona in it. It was speculated that Sumona is no longer part of the new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.



But Sumona Chakraborty will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He has also started shooting for the show. In addition to launching the show, he recently shared a photo from his vanity van at the shoot location. It is said that this time Sumona Chakraborty will appear in a new style and new role.



Actor Kiku Sharda, who has so far appeared in ‘Bachcha Yadav’ and ‘Yadav Cha Yadav’ in the show, will be seen in another character named Damodar Jethmalani Pandey in the new season. According to this personality, his look is also designed differently.

Kiku Sharda – Instagram @ sonytvofficial



Actor Sudesh Lahiri, who earlier worked with Kapil Sharma and Krishna Abhishek in ‘Comedy Circus’, will be making his debut in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. His character in the show will be Kapil’s mama Prince Kapoor Sharma.

Sudesh Lahiri- Instagram @ sonytvofficial

Actor Chandan Prabhakar appeared in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ in many other roles besides the role of Chandu Chaiwala. He used to have a tea stall, but in the new season Chandu will now own a 10 star hotel.