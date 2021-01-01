The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show Neetu Kapoor And Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani Comedy Show The Kapil Sharma Show Will Ride With Daughter Riddhima Neetu Kapoor, Photos Revealed
Neetu Kapoor has shared some photos from the set of TKSS on her social media account. In the pictures, Neetu Kapoor is seen posing with Evergreen Kapil and Archana Puran Singh. Sharing the pictures, Neetu Kapoor wrote in the caption, ‘I always have fun with Kapil Sharma. This time my daughter is making it more fun and exciting with iddriddhimakapoorsahniofficial. The mother-daughter duo looked very beautiful and stylish in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on TV from August 21 with the new season. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar were seen as special guests in the first part of the season. Veteran Bollywood actors Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra were seen in a recent episode. Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Krishna and Sudesh shared many pictures from the shoot on their Instagram accounts.
