The Kapil Sharma Show To impress Deepika Padukone Chandan Prabhakar wore Ranveer singh like clothes

A video from the next episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has surfaced, in which Chandan Prabhakar is seen copying actor Ranveer Singh.

Sony TV’s famous comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ entertains the audience a lot. The audience likes this show a lot. The comedy and sense of humor of the show’s host Kapil Sharma is loved by all. At the same time, celebs come to this show to promote their shows and films.

Now in its next episode, the actors of the film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ are going to come to promote the film. A video clip during this episode is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the video, all the actors of the film are seen joking with the host Kapil.

This video clip of the next episode has been shared by Sony TV on its Twitter handle. In this video we can see that Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karva have come as guests.

It can be seen in a part of this video that Chandan Prabhakar has dressed up like actor Ranveer Singh. Yes you have read it absolutely right. In the next episode, Chandan will be seen following in the footsteps of Ranveer Singh. Chandan has dressed up like her to impress actress Deepika Padukone. You can see him tying a ponytail like an actor.

On the other hand, Ananya and Siddhant are quite surprised to see Chandan as Ranveer. On the other hand, when Chandan tries to flirt with Deepika, Kapil is seen warning her. Seeing this funny scene of the video, the fans are laughing fiercely.

Earlier, another video of the same episode had surfaced, in which Kapil Sharma was seen teasing Ananya Pandey about her age. In that video Kapil Ananya asks the reason for her first appearance in the show and says ‘Were you waiting for the vaccines to be available to 15-18 year olds at this time?’ As soon as he says this, all the people sitting there start laughing and Ananya nods her head in agreement.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma was also seen stating his desire to be with Deepika Padukone all the time. He had said that he is also ready to become a waiter in a restaurant in Goa, as this is the place where Deepika likes to go.