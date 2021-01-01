The Kapil Sharma Show: Watch the video when Kapil Sharma asks Kangana Ranaut about her controversies in Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Kangana will be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show for the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’. We will tell you that the movie is ready to be released in cinemas.

The channel recently shared a promo video. It was reported that several security personnel arrived on the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show. Seeing so many security personnel, we were scared for a moment that we have done anything like that? Kapil also asks Kangana what to do to get so much security? Replying to Kapil, Kangana said, ‘A man should only tell the truth.’ Later in the video, Kapil jokingly asked Kangana, ‘4 happened. The actress starts laughing at this.



Kangana says that based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalayavi’ depicts various aspects of her life. Jayalalithaa completely changed the politics of Tamil.